As delivery workers emerge as front-line soldiers, heating up e-commerce

latest update: April 9, 2020, 9:34 AM IST

Three days after India was imposed across the country, Dunder Singh delivered his motorcycle to deliver meat and eggs to customers, but his heart was set on a rugged police road on an abandoned road in New Delhi. It was in his mouth.

“That day, I felt it was time to break down,” Singh, 30, told Reuters on a quiet summer afternoon.

“But what I expected didn’t happen. The police were very friendly – they just asked me where I was going and why.”

Singh said he was allowed to operate after the so-called police passport, which was handed to him by his employer, Lucy, a meat online store delivered to him by the investment arm of Bertelsmann and the Mifild Silicon Valley Fund.

E-commerce is now hard to close when the closure of borders, the closure of warehouses and the general confusion that was initially associated with the three-week shutdown order were eliminated.

While you still don’t have a problem with pre-cleaning orders, most online retailers have accepted new orders, albeit with delayed deliveries and a limited edition store.

In addition, the political coldness of e-commerce, which many in India see as a threat to millions of retailers of bricks and mortar, has disappeared. While grocery stores and pharmacies are still open, it has been revealed that Singh and thousands of maternity workers like her have become important front-line soldiers in the country’s battle with epidemics.

Referring to the change, the Minister of Commerce held a two-day deadlock. Push Gunion held a video conference with nearly two dozen e-commerce executives trying to understand the obstacles ahead.

Amazon boss Jeff Bezos, meanwhile, disagreed when he visited India in January, when he said the company was not “doing much to support India” by investing $ 1 billion.

Amazon and Walmart-controlled rival Flipkart have so far not received a warm welcome in India: New Delhi has broken new foreign investment rules and forced two companies to restructure, and anti-confidence research has been launched against them for deep discounts. Has been. Which harms small businesses

“While e-commerce companies are still struggling to make deliveries, everyone – the government, customers and Indian businesses – quickly realizes that online retail is not online,” said Satish Mina, a senior Forester research analyst. It can be ignored. “

“I believe that the government will now immediately amend e-commerce regulations that will help facilitate the work process and alleviate bottlenecks in this area.”

Essential, just like doctors

Singh said his wife was reluctant to hire him for fear that the virus might be contracted, attacked by police or even confiscate his new motorcycle.

But as the sole breadwinner for his family of three, Singh had little choice. He delivers eight to 10 orders every day, from about 20 when the volume and volume of orders were normal. However, unlike some countries where workers are paid for each delivery, this does not mean that his monthly salary is about 18,000 rupees ($ 235).

He rides his motorcycle on empty roads and arrives at a delivery center in an eastern Delhi neighborhood within 10 minutes, half the time before use.

All delivery workers disinfect their hands when entering the building, wear face masks, and wear gloves before disinfecting their carrying bags.

Singh packs the packed meat in his bag and goes to Jupiter’s house. As most apartment complexes in Delhi prevent workers from entering, he calls on customers to pick up their orders at the top of his bag.

“At the same time, we are doing basic services, like doctors, nurses and the police,” Singh said with a smile on his face from behind his face mask and handkerchief.

For Ankita Mitra, a public relations specialist at the South Technology Center in Bangalore, e-commerce has been a goddess. He said he had ordered online food orders for his parents, who live about 2,000 kilometers (1,240 miles) in northern India.

“I can sleep at night because I know my parents don’t have to worry about going out tomorrow,” he said.