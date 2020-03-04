as-democrats-be-a-part-of-presidential-teams,-pritzker-stays-on-the-sidelines

SPRINGFIELD — If Illinois Democrats are seeking for enable in determining between the dwindling area of presidential candidates, they should not search to Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

With just two weeks right before the Illinois most important, the governor claimed Tuesday that he has no plans to be a part of other Democrats throughout the region producing endorsements.

“I’m for the Democrat,” Pritzker said. “I never know who is going to win in Illinois. I don’t know who is heading to gain the nomination. But I know a person detail — Donald Trump has bought to go.”

Talking on Tremendous Tuesday, a working day in which 14 states, which includes delegate-rich California and Texas, and one particular U.S. territory are holding primaries, the Democratic governor reiterated that when it will come to who his party must nominate to go up in opposition to Trump — he does not have a dog in the struggle.

As the Democratic industry narrowed in excess of the very last few times, some notable Democrats are deciding on sides. Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar finished their presidential bids and the two immediately endorsed previous Vice President Joe Biden,

Democratic presidential Joe Biden is endorsed by former rival Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., all through a campaign halt in Dallas, Monday. Eric Gay/AP

Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., on Monday announced she was backing Biden. The working day right before, Illinois Sectary of Point out Jesse White also arrived out for Biden. Some others Illinois Democrats in the Biden camp include things like U.S. Representatives Danny Davis and Brad Schneider.

Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia, D-Sick., declared previous month that he’s backing Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Vermont. Sen. Bernie Sanders headlines a marketing campaign rally for then-Cook County Commissioner Jesus “Chuy” Garcia, a prospect for Illinois’ 4th Congressional District, in 2018. Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Sunlight-Periods file

Pritzker has continuously resisted selecting sides, and as the March 17 key nears, he indicated he has no ideas to change his head and endorse a candidate.

“That’s not my intention, I necessarily mean I know there is a few of months left, but not my intention,” Pritzker claimed.

Talking to reporters at the Illinois Agricultural Day breakfast, Pritzker insisted he can nevertheless perform with Trump’s administration in spite of his criticism of the president. Pritzker was a main donor to Hillary Clinton in 2016 and has been calling for Trump’s impeachment as early as 2017.

Pritzker stated throughout a February trip to Washington, D.C., Trump fully commited to furnishing Illinois with “greater support” from the Military Corps of Engineers to help with extended-expression flood safety after big floods have devastated pieces of the state.

“Look, I’m a Democrat, but at the similar time I want to complete matters for our condition,” Pritzker mentioned.