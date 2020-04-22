As Earth Day turns 50, green movement faces new challenges

BOSTON >> Gina McCarthy remembers the way things used to be: Tar’s balls caught in her lap after swimming in the harbor bod. The Merrimack River is colored bright blue and green by chemical grinding fabric. Black smoke everywhere.

Kim Wasserman worries about what it’s like today: Hundreds of diesel trucks rolled down residential streets in mostly low-income, Hispanic neighborhoods in Chicago. Houses covered in ash from a recent railroad demolition of a plant enclosed with coal. High rates of asthma and other diseases.

Fifty years after the first earth day helped activists on air and water pollution and plants disappear with animals, significant improvements are undeniable. But the monumental challenges remain.

Black, brown and poor communities suffer disproportionately from ongoing contamination. Deforestation, habitat loss and overfishing have hurt the global biodiversity. And the existential threat of climate change looms larger than anything that came before.

A fundamental, global shift in thinking and action needs that goes beyond any one day, said former California Governor Jerry Brown, who called Earth Day an opportunity for “a wake-up call.”

“But the darkness, the blind is so pervasive,” said Brown, who several years ago started an organization with former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg addressing climate change.

Fury over the Cuyahoga River burned in Cleveland, an oil spill that killed thousands of seabirds off the California coast and a diving horse eagle population blamed on pesticides drawing millions of people on Earth’s first day on April 22, 1970.

Later this year, Congress established the Environmental Protection Agency to oversee the nation’s response and in the years to come, passed laws to protect air and water quality, marine mammals and endangered species, and to clean up sites. most toxic in the country.

“It was quite an amazing time,” said McCarthy, who led the EPA for four years under President Obama and now head of the Natural Resources Defense Council, a defense group. “People just (say), ‘Hey, enough is enough … it’s just not going to happen again.'”

Environment and author Bill McKibben, who led a campaign for universities to pull investment in the fossil fuel industry, said the world’s first day “changed our understanding of the environment almost overnight.”

McKibben said: “We have a cleaner way of air and way more rivers, streams and lakes you can swim than people did in 1970.”

But in the decades since, some problems that have provoked the movement in the environment have only gotten worse.

Urbanization, agriculture and industry have caused widespread losses of forests and grasslands, exacerbating the dangers of climate change and contributing to an alarming rapid decline in animal and plant species. Too much fishing threatens the ocean’s food web. Hotter global average temperatures are leading to both heavier rainfall and drought, and are contributing to rising sea levels that threaten coastal communities.

And new problems emerged that were not predicted in the 1970s, including widespread contamination of waterways and drinking water perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl – industrial chemicals known collectively as PFAS – and plastic pollution that kills and injures marine life.

Meanwhile, minorities and poor communities affected by ongoing pollution as well as climate change feel lagging behind as environmental organizations often focus on issues that are not always justified by neighborhood difficulties.

Studies show that the pollution industry, highways and shipping terminals are more likely to be located in poor and non-white neighborhoods, with fewer political courses, often because discrimination against historic housing or poverty forces people of color to stay there.

In Charlotte, North Carolina, blacks ended up living near a major railroad line and industrial area. Those who live near Houston refineries and chemical plants are without black and Hispanic loops. The most polluted zip code in Detroit, near an oil refinery, is predominantly black and low-income.

“Saving polar bears is important, don’t hurt me, but we’re dying in our neighborhoods. What about saving people too?” Said Wasserman, who has spent a decade fighting to shut down two coal-fired power plants. Hispani’s largest enclave in Chicago and now concerns for a warehouse depot on a site will bring more diesel pollution.

Environmental groups for decades have also struggled to get lawmakers to act on climate change – and convince the public to take it seriously.

Early water and air pollution were problems people could see and smell, while climate change until recently seemed decades away.

“” The initial burst of things around Earth Day were mostly things that directly affected people – the corridors off the neighborhoods, oil spills on the beaches, the rivers in Cleveland catching on fire, “said Denis Hayes, who was the 25-year-old national coordinator for the first Earth Day and is still involved in the movement.

Then efforts to talk about climate change worldwide began in the 1990s. “It’s harder to get people to wake up by,” Hayes said. “Perhaps more importantly, it’s harder to address it.”

As protests by last year’s climate protests, a new, diverse generation of activists are demanding action, fueled by fears the worst impact will happen in their lives.

But environmental issues have become so politically polarized that it’s hard for Democrats and Republicans to find common ground, said Carol Browner, who was EPA administrator under President Clinton and led climate change policy under Obama.

“We could have done a better job of maintaining support from bipartisan units for environmental protection,” he said.

Now the frightening environments, regulatory rollbacks under the Trump administration, along with attacks on long-used science for decision-making, also threaten years of progress. Trump is pulling the United States out of the Paris landmark agreement, which the United Nations rolled out on Earth Day 2016.

Some Democratic lawmakers responded that the abundant Green New Deal was introduced to transition the economy away from fossil fuels, and many of the Democratic presidential candidates launched their own climate plans. But those efforts face stiff opposition from Republicans and some in the party.

For environmental reform, the support of minority communities will be very important, activists say, because people of color will win the majority of the American population in about 20 years.

But the representation of people of color in large environmental organizations is still too low, says Dorceta Taylor, a University of Michigan professor who researches the social impact of the environment. Taylor, who is black, published a study in 2014 that found only 16% of employees working in these organizations were held by minorities, though that is a big jump compared to 10 years earlier.

Green 2.0, an organization advocating racial and ethnic diversity among major environmental groups and foundations, has found growing diversity among staff and boards, though minorities have always been just a fraction of the leadership compared to whites in most organizations.

Minorities care deeply about pollution and climate change “because they see it 24/7,” said Robert Bullard, an environmental policy professor at Texas Southern University and a longtime environmental justice activist.

“Earth Day 50 shouldn’t look anything demographically like the first one, which was very white and middle class,” he said. “It needs … a day to celebrate the fact that our country is changing.”