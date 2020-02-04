As expected, the final arguments of the Trump process are aimed at voters and the history of the GOP-led acquittal machines

WASHINGTON – The final arguments in the impeachment process against President Donald Trump were more about history than about influencing the outcome, a last chance to influence public opinion, and to set the record before his expected acquittal in the Republican-led Senate.

House democratic prosecutors relied on the founding fathers and common sense to urge the senators – and the Americans – to see that Trump’s actions are not isolated, but a pattern of behavior that enables him to do so in the 2020 elections “cheat”.

Democratic MP Adam Schiff pleaded with the few Republicans who admitted Trump’s wrongdoing to prevent a “runaway presidency” and got up to say “enough”.

“For a man like Donald J. Trump, they gave you a remedy and meant that you used it. They took an oath to you and they wanted you to pay heed to him, ”said Schiff. “We found Donald Trump guilty. Now do impartial justice and judge him. “

The President’s defense countered that Democrats have been indicting Trump since the beginning of his presidency, an effort to undo the 2016 election and run the next one as the early primary starts in Iowa on Monday.

“Leave it to the voters to vote,” said White House attorney Pat Cipollone.

He called for an end to the party political “impeachment era”.

All that is left as the Senate prepares to release Trump for abuse of power and congressional obstruction is that Americans now and in the November election will decide when the third impeachment process in the country’s history will end.

Most senators recognize that the house democratic managers have essentially proven their case. Trump was charged in December with two allegations that he had misused his power like no other president in history when he urged Ukraine to take action against competing Democrats, and then hindered Congress by instructing aides to defy subpoenas from the house ,

The main Republicans, however, have decided that the President’s actions against Ukraine will not result in a criminal offense that justifies the dramatic political upheaval of the conviction and impeachment. His acquittal on Wednesday’s vote is anything but certain.

Republican Sens. Lamar Alexander from Tennessee, Marco Rubio from Florida and Rob Portman from Ohio are among those who recognized the inappropriateness of Trump’s actions, but said they would not vote to hear or condemn more statements.

“What message does that send? Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., A house attorney asked. He warned the senators that “the past is a prologue to Trump.” He urged the Senate to recognize that the failure to convict “brings the president’s misconduct to a standstill.”

The Senate process has a far-reaching political background, with voters in Iowa picking the Democratic presidential nominees on Monday and Trump ready to deliver his State of the Union address in his own victory round before Congress on Tuesday.

The House Democrats unveiled a striking case in which Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani dealt with an alternative foreign policy that raised the highest level of alarm. As part of the “program,” Trump considered US aid of $ 391 million from Ukraine, a fragile ally that fought Russia, for his personal political gain, they argued. The money was finally released after Congress intervened.

As Chief Justice John Roberts presided, the property managers opened with a plea from Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., A newcomer and former Army Ranger: “We cannot and should not leave our common sense at the door.”

Democrats used their life experiences in turn to remind senators and Americans of the simple difference between right and wrong in the Trump case.

Deputy Val Demings, a former police chief, argued that the president is not acting like someone who is innocent. She warned that if the senators did not convict, Trump would try to “cheat” again before 2020.

“They will send a terrible message to the nation that abuse of power, fraud and the spreading of false stories can get away,” she told them.

Before Trump’s prominent defense came to a close, the president already registered his views on Twitter, where – as so often – he declared the whole thing a “joke”.

Kenneth Starr, the former prosecutor whose investigation led to Bill Clinton’s impeachment, complained about the inadequacy of the prosecutor’s “fast track” process.

Trump’s lawyer Jay Sekulow showed political clips of Democrats calling for impeachment – referring in particular to legislators like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, one of the leading Republicans our last. “

A key Trump lawyer, Alan Dershowitz, who has been forced to withdraw a full defense of presidential violence in arguments last week, did not appear.

Trump wanted the acquittal secured before he arrives at the Capitol for the state’s address on Tuesday, but that won’t happen.

Senators who incorporated the power of their votes into the history books wanted extra time to make their own arguments in public speeches to the Senate. These started on Monday afternoon and should continue until the vote on Wednesday.

The trial lasted almost two weeks and reached a crucial moment last Friday when the senators voted against the calling of witnesses and documents. Key Republicans said they had heard enough. It is the first impeachment process in the country’s more than 200-year history without witnesses.

Even recent revelations from John Bolton, the former White House national security adviser, whose forthcoming book reveals his first-hand account of Trump’s order to investigate, have not convinced the senators that more testimony is needed.

Bolton said he would appear if he received a subpoena, but GOP senators said the house should have issued the subpoena and the Senate did not want to extend the process.

The prosecutor relied on a 28,000-page report that had been written over a three-month period in the democratically controlled house and contained public and private statements from 17 witnesses, including current and former ambassadors and national security officers who were in close proximity to in Ukraine.