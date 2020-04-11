As Fallout’s big new wasteful landlord updates go on, some players’ camps will have to go to the og EuroGamenetNet.

Fallout’s big new update to the Big 76, Garbage, launches next week, and with it comes a massive change in the game.

NPCs, stories, new discoveries and new locations are all set to significantly change Virtual Palacio. In a blog post, Bethesda warns that new locations will occupy portions of the map that were previously available to build camps for players – and if they haven’t been moved before the update, players will know that their camp can no longer be located. Kept when they next log in.

You will get a free camp move, which is welcome. The first time you move your camp, you only need 5 caps, but the price increases each time you move it.

Some players have spent a lot of time and energy preparing their Failout 76 camps, so it would be troublesome to stick up and move. But the Westlanders update looks like it will significantly improve the MMO, so it’s best.

To help with the player’s plan, Bethesda released a map of the world that does not have camp zones marked. However, some of these zones may be slightly larger or smaller than their highlight on the map, so players are not sure whether they will be expelled.

“Redditor xOsibis6 wrote in a post on Fallout 76 sub,” I seem to be safe. “” I’m worried that I’m about to lose my trusty house set up from the beta. “

“Beta on either side of the empty lake just west of Whitespring will either be in front of the new site or move, since then I have taken and upgraded the camp,” said Stupid_Ned_Stark. “Guess we’ll have to wait and see.”

On April 14, the garbage holders were live.