[as-grenell-moves-to-spy-post,-trump-seems-for-new-ambassador-to-germany]



FILE Image: Richard Grenell, U.S. ambassador to Germany, attends the “Rally for Equivalent Rights at the United Nations (Protesting Anti-Israeli Bias)” apart of the Human Legal rights Council at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, March 18, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Picture

February 23, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Donald Trump claimed on Sunday he is on the lookout for a new ambassador to Germany after tapping present-day diplomat Richard Grenell to provide as acting U.S. intelligence main.

“I’ll be appointing an ambassador to Germany,” Trump told reporters at the White Home prior to departing on a excursion to India.

A senior administration official instructed Reuters last 7 days that Grenell would remain as ambassador even as he took up the article of performing director of nationwide intelligence, a situation that oversees the 17-company U.S. intelligence community.

It is unclear how lengthy Grenell will provide as the top rated intelligence formal. Trump said on Sunday he was contemplating five candidates to get on the position on a permanent basis, and Grenell said on Thursday he would not be having the occupation.

“At a specified point in the not way too distant future, we’ll be announcing who they are,” Trump said.

(This story corrects to say 5 candidates are for intelligence put up not for ambassadorship in paragraphs one and four.)

(Reporting by Jeff Mason Writing by Tim Ahmann Enhancing by Lisa Shumaker)