As hidden cases, trial errors and political missteps condemned New York’s COVID-19 response

When the first cases of COVID-19 in New York were announced in early March, attention focused on China as the source of the threat.

But preliminary research now suggests that dozens of patients with genetic markers of the virus that can be traced in Europe may have spread it across the city as early as the end of January. – a key factor that led New York to become the epicenter of the epidemic in the United States

The first identified case of community spread in New York, a lawyer from the suburb of Westchester, is linked to over 100 other COVID-19 cases. So the probable spread of dozens of other unknown cases put New York behind the eighth ball from the start, said Dr. Eric Cioe-Pena, director of global health for Northwell Health, a nonprofit network that manages hospitals and research and testing facilities in the state.

“It became kind of a lost game. We were already on the wrong side of the curve and time was no longer our friend,” said Cioe-Pena, noting that scientists are still studying the origin of these cases, including how which the Westchester attorney contracted the virus.

“While we were learning about this virus, how it was transmitted, about asymptomatics, it was already raging in New York.”

Travelers wearing protective clothing walk to New York’s John F. Kennedy airport on April 16, as it is almost empty due to constant travel cuts due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

Experts say the available tests are lacking, poor screening at the city’s international airports and a dense urban area combined to bring New York to its knees, forcing millions of people into isolation and pushing hospitals to the brink.

With over 15,000 probable and confirmed deaths from COVID-19, New York City has the fifth highest recorded death toll in the world, behind only Italy, Spain, France and the United Kingdom.

Early disadvantage

The fact that such a large number of probable cases were not identified at the beginning put New York at a disadvantage compared to the cities of the West Coast, which had fewer initial cases and blocked earlier, said infectious disease and disease manager George Rutherford global epidemiology at the University of California, San Francisco.

“When New York started, there were over 200 transmission chains going on, while here in the West we had six, seven, eight, something like that,” he said.

In California, health officials determined the first death they can trace in COVID-19 on February 6, indicating that the virus was likely in the region in January.

A study by Mount Sinai Hospital in New York links the first cases of the city to Europe and other parts of the United States – not to China, where the virus originated – and suggests that the virus could circulate in late January. Research is what is known as a prepress study, which means it has not yet been peer-reviewed by independent experts.

“Basically, the virus was already in the population and there was already community transmission before we even realized we had to make this social estrangement,” said Elodie Ghedin, professor of biology and global public health at New York University.

Medical staff carry out COVID-19 tests in the parking lot of their clinic in the Staten Island district of New York City. Test sites continue to open across the city. (David Dee Delgado / Getty Images)

An estimate by Northeastern University researchers, shared with the New York Times, suggests that by March 1, New York City may have had over 10,000 cases.

“Obviously there was a community broadcast in New York that we knew nothing about,” said Columbia University virologist Angela Rasmussen. “Since New York is so densely populated, there is an opportunity to really amplify it and get it out of control.”

A test failure

Cioe-Pena said the initial lack of testing infrastructure prevented health officials from keeping up with the spread, contributing to New York’s inability to control the epidemic.

The first stumbles by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention meant that states and municipal officials did not have access to a large number of tests, so they only tested the sickest patients and it would take days to get results. .

“It was already too late for us to increase the tests. We had already lost the boat on this,” said Cioe-Pena.

By March 5, the city was monitoring 2,773 people in domestic isolation, and Mayor Bill de Blasio asked the federal government for additional help with the tests. More than two weeks would pass before Governor Andrew Cuomo issued the on-site hospitalization order.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio visits Union Square to distribute coronavirus information on March 9. At the time, there were 20 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the city, of the total 142 cases in the state. (Jeenah Moon / Getty Images)

Rasmussen said such an order could have arrived earlier if the city had had the opportunity to test more proactively for COVID-19 as well as antibody tests to detect those who had already had the disease.

“I think it was definitely a missed opportunity,” he said.

As of Thursday, officials said there were more than 138,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York City, but that number didn’t hit the mark because, from the outset, people with mild symptoms were told not to undergo the test.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if right now, we probably have nearly a million New Yorkers who have been exposed to COVID-19,” said Dr. Oxiris Barbot, New York City Health Commissioner.

Political missteps

Not knowing the true footprint of the virus may have given elected officials a misplaced level of trust at first. In early March, New York state and local officials tried to reassure the public even though the virus was apparently spreading silently throughout the population.

On March 11, Mayor de Blasio was still advising healthy citizens to continue socializing.

“People should go out and continue living life, they should go to restaurants,” he said.

City and state officials clashed over everything from closing schools to postponing the St. Patrick’s Day parade in New York City. Containment measures focused on the periphery, not on the city.

A national residence order was announced on March 20 and went into effect two days later. California, following previous measures implemented by some of its jurisdictions, was closed on March 19.

“I still think the response has been too slow at the federal level, at the state level, at the city level,” said Ghedin.

Governor Andrew Cuomo, now widely praised for his steadfast behavior during the crisis, also issued a confident note on March 5, saying, “Here we have the best healthcare system in the world.”

Cuomo on Friday reacted to recent research, saying it offers a valuable lesson for future pandemics that a hotbed on the other side of the world can and will travel quickly.

“When you look back, does anyone think the virus was still in China waiting for us to act two months later?” Cuomo said.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, seen last month, received widespread praise for his management of the COVID-19 crisis. He ordered a nationwide residence order that began on March 22. But at that point, the coronavirus may have spread for nearly two months, according to research. (John Minchillo / The Associated Press)

He stressed that between January and when the state closed in March, there were 13,000 flights from Europe to New York, bringing 2.2 million people.

Cuomo said the ban on traveling from China to the United States on January 31 is appropriate, but restrictions on travel to Europe on March 14 came too late.

“We closed the front door with a travel ban on China … but we left the back door open.”

No easy choice

However, New York officials were facing difficult choices, Ghedin said. For example, he stressed that the mayor and the governor clashed over when to close schools, in part because of the large number of students who rely on the school system for free or subsidized meals.

“As a virologist and epidemiologist, obviously my first thought was:” You have to close schools. “But it is difficult when you start to weigh all these other elements that are important in a society.”

Dr Tom Frieden, former head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and former New York Commissioner for Health, told the New York Times that stronger quarantine measures a week or two earlier could have cut the death toll since 50 to 80%.

However, as Cioe-Pena points out, closing New York City was simply not an idea that people could wrap their heads at the time.

“This is something conceptually inconceivable in February for an American city the size of New York to be blocked.”