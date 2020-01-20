As Iowa looms, democratic primary becomes more negative

With the Iowa caucus in a few weeks, some members of the Democratic primary launch personal attacks.

The tension between Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT), highlighted in the last debate, spread over the weekend as Sanders made a comment he allegedly made to Warren telling him that a woman could not be elected president (he denied having said it; she confirmed it).

In an interview with New Hampshire public radio on Sunday, Sanders said he thought sex was a barrier for the candidates.

“But I think everyone has their own problems,” he said. “I’m 78 years old. That’s a problem…. If you look at Buttigieg, he’s a young man, people will say,” Well, he’s too young to be president. Look at this one, c is a woman. “So everyone, you know, brings down negatives.”

“I just very much hope that the American people look at the whole of a candidate,” he said. “Neither their gender, their sexuality, nor their age. But to everything. Nobody is perfect. There is no perfect candidate. “

In an unrelated conversation, Sanders sued former vice president Joe Biden with a video on Biden’s position on social security. According to the Washington Post, Biden called the video “tampered with”, although it appears to mean that his comments were taken out of context. Sanders acknowledged that the clip should have included a more complete context for Biden’s comments, but insisted that voters view his record.

The Sanders campaign also launched an anti-Biden opinion attack on Monday, accusing the former vice president of having a “corruption problem”.

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) fought former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, slamming him for skipping the first polls and refusing to disclose personal finance documentation after Super Tuesday .

“Think about this: if he has run-ins with China, serious conflicts of interest, business interests in other parts of the world or other companies,” she said in the Post, ” when will we know this? Not until Super Tuesday. This is not how democracy is supposed to work, and we have to shut it down. “

The tension arises as several candidates are grouped in the Iowa polls, desperate to take the lead. Applicants have two weeks to change the story and see how the negative attacks will play out with the main interest groups.