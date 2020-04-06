At a time when global eyes are focused on fighting the coronavirus pandemic, Pakistan-based terrorist groups – Lashkar-e-Tayyiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed – began gathering at launch boards across the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir stepping up terrorist power and preparing is up for engagement with the security forces this summer.

One of the first terrorist teams to cross the border was neutralized by soldiers in Kupwara. J&K Police Director General Dilbagh Singh told the Hindustan Times.

Jammu and Kashmir police chief said that the group based in Muridke had also prepared terrorist groups for infiltration into the Uri, Karne, Keran and Kala Roos sectors in northern Kashmir. The situation south of Pir Panjal was also hot due to infiltration warnings in the Mendhar, Balakot, Savjian, Nowshera, Samba and Hiranagar sectors.

The renewed attempts at infiltration are an attempt to strengthen the terrorist force in Kashmir, where 50 terrorists have been neutralized in the last three months.

According to the security establishment, however, there are at least 242 active terrorists in the Valley. About 100 of them are foreign terrorists belonging to Lashkar and Jaish-e-Mohammed.

According to the data, while Lashkar is trying to exploit the northern Kashmir infiltration route, JeM groups are trying to infiltrate the Jammu sector.

“There are already pictures of food and shoes being stored on launch boards in Tattapani across from Cook, indicating that infiltration activity will pick up in the coming days when snow melts at high mountain passes,” said a senior security official.

According to anti-terrorism operators, although feelings of local youth may be prone to extremism, terrorist groups have not been able to recruit them due to a lack of weapons and communication clashes.

Kashmir was put under a blockade of communication just before parliament ended special state status in early August. The internet ban introduced during this period was mitigated when the government gave people access to 2G mobile networks. Since then, we have been looking for a 4G network rebuild.

Security agencies, however, have asked the government to continue limited internet connectivity. Officials insist that terrorists switch to platforms like Wire, Telegram and Conion to communicate, which would be difficult to monitor. As these Voice over Protocol (VOIP) platforms would require 4G networks, security officials have been urging the government to continue the restrictions for some time.

Although the recent release of the duo from the National Conference Father-Son Audience in the Valley has been positive, it is time to test the new Altaf Buhari Apni party as Pakistan-based groups will heat up this summer.

