As Madhya Pradesh crisis deepens, Congress and BJP step up efforts to protect herd – News from India

The Congress and BJP have set out to protect their leaders as the quarrel over the power struggle in Madhya Pradesh is now diminishing and 22 Congress legislators, including six ministers, have resigned.

Prime Minister Kamal Nath’s government in Madhya Pradesh has been in crisis after senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia announced his resignation from Congress, a minute after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. Home Minister and former BJP chief Amit Shah accompanied Scindia to the post of prime minister. There was no official word yet on what was discussed at the meeting.

As the Congress Parliamentary Party passed a resolution supporting Nath on Tuesday night, BJP lawmakers have flown from Bhopal to Delhi. Most of the Congress legislators who have resigned have been unleashed since Monday night and are in Bengaluru.

As BJP civil aviation officers arrived at a luxury hotel in Gurugram early Wednesday morning, news agency ANI reported, Congress is likely to move its MLAs from Bhopal to Jaipur during the day.

The BJP government headed by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is in power in Haryana, while the ruling party in Rajasthan is the ruling assembly led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Meanwhile, Congress has sent two of its leaders – Sajjan Singh Verma and Govind Singh — to Bengaluru to quell some of the rebel MLAs residing in Bengaluru.

Congress leaders said that MLA parties would go to Jaipur from Bhopal on Wednesday morning.

Putting on a brave face, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath said, “There is nothing to worry about. We will prove our majority. Our government will complete its mandate.”

If the President accepts the resignation, the effective force of the Assembly will be reduced to 209, giving the BJP, with 107 MLAs, a double majority. Currently, the effective force in the House of Representatives is 228, with two seats vacant, and Congress has 114 MLAs, including 22 who have resigned. The other seven are from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), which has two MLAs; one from the Samajwadi Party (SP); and four independent legislators. The seven support the Nath-led government.

.