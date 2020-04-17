As millions of workers seek help, mothers say they cannot get CERB

OTTAWA – About a month ago, Effie Pool was fired from his job as a server when the restaurant he was working in Burlington, Ont., Closed because of COVID-19.

The 35-year-old mother of one is still waiting to qualify for emergency medical assistance and said the reason she did not get it was that she was pregnant.

The Canadian Press contacted several expectant mothers who told a similar story: They left their jobs in March, qualified for employment insurance benefits, then stumbled upon the promised crossover. to Canada’s Emergency Response Benefit when it becomes available this month.

“There are a lot of us. Not just me,” said Amanda Hoedt of Comox, B.C.

“If you apply for the CERB, it’s fine. If you apply for EI first … none of us get paid.”

Poole said he doesn’t think anything is malicious, maybe an oversight, but that he and the other women in the position are expected to fix that quickly.

“We’re just waiting, waiting, waiting,” he said.

When the CERB was unveiled this month, the Liberals said anyone applying for EI since March 15 would move to the new 16-week benefit, but will have to reapply starting this week to continue receiving it .

One of the rules is that anyone receiving maternity and parental benefits will also not receive the CERB, which for Jennifer Mitton is not the case because she is not supposed to give birth to her first child until August.

The 27-year-old was removed from his job as a hair-stylist on March 16, due to financial and health concerns. He immediately applied for EI.

When the CERB rolled around, he was the only one of his colleagues who didn’t move on to the $ 2,000-a-month benefit. When she called Service Canada, she was told it was linked to her having identified herself as pregnant in her online EI application.

He was told that instead of taking the CERB, he would have to start his claim on leaving the mother.

“All I wanted to do was move to CERB … and then move on to maternity leave when I was born so I could have my whole year, but I couldn’t do that and it’s important that I make my maternity leave now,” he said. of Mitton, who lives in Calgary.

Anyone ahead of the EI will have their entitlement period paused while on the CERB. Hopefully mothers can get financial help and then don’t worry they won’t be able to stay home for a whole year with their baby.

Some, such as Mallory MacKay of Fredericton, applied for federal sick benefits because those could be rolled out during his maternity benefit.

It has called in recent weeks for 34-year-olds to switch from pain benefits to regular benefits. On Thursday, a Service Canada agent told her she would move to the CERB with the pay expected over the weekend. But, he said, “I don’t need to call the phone.”

Employment and Social Development Canada says mothers-to-be eligible for the CERB can receive emergency assistance even if they expect an EI maternity or parent claim to start. There was no requirement to claim the CERB for the entire 16 weeks, the department said.

“Workers receiving the CERB can switch to EI maternity and parental benefits as appropriate in their situation as long as they meet the eligibility criteria for benefits,” the department said in response to Questions.

None of the CERB regulations published this week require a person to claim any other benefit under the EI before the CERB, said Jennifer Robson, a professor of political management at Carleton University monitoring COVID-19 management steps with the federal government. Nor, she said, is there anything that women would need to start with their parental leaves.

“It could be a programming error, and the focus is on processing speed. So, it’s a simple thing to fix,” said Robson, who created a widely shared guide that benefits simple language .

There is another issue that officials are struggling with: How to help women get enough time to qualify for maternity benefits if they fall due to COVID-19 closures.

Jacqueline Cronk was short about 120 of the 655 hours she needed to qualify for EI when she was discharged from her job at a family-owned restaurant in Saint John, NB, on March 16, but qualified for the CERB.

The 28-year-old was seven months pregnant with her second child, and her local MP, Liberal Wayne Long, told her the government was working on a solution to the time requirements.

Meanwhile, he said he applied to work at Costco, among other businesses still open, in order to get the minimum time required to qualify for EI.

“I know that sounds pretty silly, but I’m taking steps I can to secure my family’s future … if not the government,” Cronk said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2020.