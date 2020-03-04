[as-myanmar-farmers-get-rid-of-their-land,-sand-mining-for-singapore-is-blamed]



Than Zaw Oo can make his way on to Hintha Kyun island wherever he utilised to farm rice just before it collapsed into the river in Mawlamyine, Mon point out, Myanmar September 18, 2019. REUTERS/Ann Wang

March 4, 2020

By Sam Aung Moon , John Geddie and Poppy McPherson

YANGON/SINGAPORE (Reuters) – From a boat on the Salween River in southeastern Myanmar, Than Zaw Oo pointed to a brown extend of h2o he said was the moment full of lush paddy fields.

“This applied to be my land,” said the 51-year-previous farmer, frowning at the murky waves.

All but 6 of the 24 acres where by he made use of to develop rice and vegetables have slipped into the h2o in modern yrs, he stated. One more farmer, Than Tun, reported he experienced missing 15 acres of his land to erosion. While formal information have been not out there, other villagers backed their accounts.

Farmers and politicians in Chaungzon township, just outdoors the southern town of Moulmein, stress that erosion in the area is becoming exacerbated by the ships that dredge its bed for sand just about every night. The sand is generally certain for Singapore, the world’s most significant importer, for use in reclamation and development tasks.

Both of those the Myanmar federal government and the enterprise whose ships do the dredging in Chaungzon deny the dredging is causing the erosion. But the dispute highlights the fractious situation of sand-mining in Southeast Asia as Singapore is compelled to search farther afield to slake its thirst for the mineral subsequent bans on the trade in countries like Malaysia and Indonesia around environmental problems.

Sand mining has been blamed by experts for detrimental sensitive ecosystems all over the world, accelerating coastal and riverine erosion, and exacerbating the frequency and severity of floods and droughts, according to a 2019 report by the U.N Ecosystem Programme.

Malaysia, previously the largest resource of sand for Singapore, in 2018 launched an outright ban on the export of sea sand, employed for land reclamation, and imposed tighter controls on river sand, utilised typically in building.

Cambodia produced a comparable move in 2017, though Indonesia banned exports to Singapore in 2007, causing a “sand crisis” that introduced constructing activity practically to a halt. Singapore, an island point out that has grown 25 per cent due to the fact its independence in 1965 many thanks mainly to intense land reclamation, has due to the fact bolstered its stockpiles, in accordance to sand traders.

Officials in Myanmar and market sources in Singapore say the bans have prompted Singapore to seek out new materials from nations like Myanmar.

Nearly 1 million tonnes of sand went from Myanmar to Singapore in 2018, earning over $six million, according to the most current UN info on the trade. That quantity is envisioned to have improved considerably adhering to the Malaysia bans, according to the Myanmar governing administration.

“Since the Philippines, Cambodia, and Vietnam just about entirely stopped exporting sand to Singapore, the sand from Myanmar has turn into a lot extra in desire,” explained Aye Lwin, joint secretary-normal of the Myanmar Port Authority, which grants licenses for sand-mining operations.

The added benefits of the mining – which include tax revenues for the authorities – outweighed the expenditures, he mentioned.

“I think it only results in tiny environmental damage,” Aye Lwin mentioned. “But it generates cash for the govt.”

‘AN Effortless TARGET’

The Singapore-registered organization dredging in Chaungzon, Starhigh Asia Pacific Pte Ltd., has extracted hundreds of thousands of tonnes of sand given that 2013, according to the nearby member of Parliament, Kyi Kyi Mya. She stated at least 150,000 tonnes were extracted in 2018-2019, but did not have the correct amount for other years.

Starhigh dredges the sand lawfully by way of a license with the regional federal government that does not restrict the total of sand the business can extract.

Most of the sand Starhigh extracts is despatched to Singapore. The organization previous calendar year bid to supply sand to JTC Company, a Singapore government agency for infrastructure progress, in accordance to a tender on a govt procurement site.

Starhigh also supplied sand for a JTC reclamation job in Singapore concluded in 2018, according to Starhigh’s taking care of director, Si Thu Phyo. He explained the sand for that challenge came from Myanmar as very well as Vietnam and the Philippines.

JTC referred issues from Reuters to Singapore’s Ministry of National Enhancement, which explained the region imports sand on a industrial foundation and that suppliers are expected to abide by legislation and rules in resource nations.

The Myanmar govt states the environmental effects of the dredging is small and necessary to clear waterways of constructed-up sediment.

In 2014, the business paid out compensation to community farmers who claimed that mining much too shut to the shore experienced led to landslides, according to Kyi Kyi Mya, the MP in Chaungzon.

Starhigh did not comment on any payment paid out to farmers but reported “whenever it is possible, we will assistance locals with little landfill function at our personal price tag.”

Si Thu Phyo, the Starhigh handling director, instructed Reuters that erosion was existing in the place in advance of dredging function commenced.

“Dredging is always an straightforward focus on when it comes to environmental problems,” he reported. “People don’t realize and are worried.”

SECRETIVE Sector

Riverbank erosion together the Salween is not an totally new phenomenon, with elements such as weather improve worsening the issue by contributing to greater degrees of flooding and siltation, reported Vanessa Lamb, a geography lecturer at the College of Melbourne who has examined the river.

She reported that a absence of baseline information about the river produced it challenging to monitor just how much sand dredging was influencing riverbank erosion. But in a 2019 exploration paper, Lamb said locals blamed accelerating erosion on the rise in sand-mining. It was not attainable to validate individuals statements from community data or aged photographs.

Dr Aung Naing Oo, deputy speaker of the Mon condition parliament and the creator of a parliamentary report on sand extraction in the location, claimed there was very little transparency around the sector.

He stated that there was no consistent checking system and that authorities have been not examining how significantly sand was becoming extracted or no matter if firms were being getting content only from agreed internet sites.

For now, the government claims it does not have ideas to end the dredging or compensate farmers for missing land.

Than Zaw Oo, the farmer in Chaungzon, stated he is now in credit card debt soon after borrowing additional than $two,600 to spend for embankments in an try to hold erosion at bay.

“I am shed and I do not know what to do,” he stated. “The sadness is just further than text.”

(Reporting by Sam Aung Moon, John Geddie, and Poppy McPherson. Composing by Poppy McPherson. Editing by Philip McClellan)