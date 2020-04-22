As part of a new, eco-friendly initiative, Verizon is selling accessories in stores and online

Verizon and Nimble today announced a new partnership to deliver Nimble’s eco-friendly accessories to VerizonWireless.com and more than 1,600 Verizon retail locations in the United States. The partnership is part of Verizon’s new initiative to offer customers low-impact alternatives to popular tech accessories.

On the Nimble side, the accessory maker is known for its environmentally friendly and ethical accessories, which it has been selling since 2018. Nimble manufactures its devices from recycled plastic and aluminum, organic hemp, plant-based bioplastics and more, as well as all accessories. comes in plastic-free packaging made from recycled waste paper.

“The world is changing. People are looking for more ethical options in all product categories, from clothing to home products. Personal technology should be no different, ”said Ross Howe, co-founder and CEO of Nimble. “Nimble was created to move consumer electronics in a better direction. Today, thanks to Verizon’s vision, we are playing an even bigger role in reducing the impact of products. “

Nimble sells portable chargers, wireless chargers, lightning cables and iPhone cases. Each device purchased from Nimble also has a biodegradable envelope that encourages customers to recycle their old electronics for free and send them to Nimble.

With the new Verizon partnership, this is the first time that Nimble products are sold in physical retail stores. The first product line to go on sale at Verizon is the Wireless Pad ($ 49.99), 3-Day Portable Charger ($ 79.99), USB-C Lightning Cable ($ 24.99), Fast USB C and USB-C cable ($ 24.99). and a fast USB-C wall charger ($ 24.99).

To learn more about the new partnership between Nimble and Verizon, check out Nimble’s blog post.

