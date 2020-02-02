As Privacy Regulations Offline, New Winners Seduce

Not a month has passed since California’s newest data protection regulations have been implemented and some winners and losers have already begun to emerge. As companies across the country work to comply with this new state law, fundamental changes are happening and some brands are returning to an older style of data collection and use.

How this retreat is handled depends on who you talk to. Industry veterans like Dawn Colossi, head of marketing at FocusVision, see the return to more traditional forms of data collection as a good thing. Colossi believes the brand’s identity and awareness are making a comeback thanks to the CCPA and other data protection laws.

Others in the industry have a different view of what will come back to older forms of data collection for tech and marketing businesses. At Blis, a company specializing in real-world information, Chief Technology Officer Aaron McKee says the return to traditional data marketing strategies can be seen as a disadvantage, where companies overturn old data usage patterns or because of cookie challenges, the General Regulation Data Protection (GDPR) or other fundamental changes.

“On the one hand, we are seeing the re-emergence of contextual targeting, which does not require personal data as an important targeting mechanism, but ultimately generates less relevant ads and leads to the proliferation of content feeds and clickbait,” says McKee. .

This shift in approach can eventually lead ‘bad players’ – that is, companies that are simply ignorant of the law – to reap short-to-medium-term benefits, as they are able to drive better performance without worrying too much about how they are acquired. or the data is being developed.

Winning Combination

The news is not entirely bad for companies that are just trying to play it straight. Updated privacy updates could also help reduce the fear, uncertainty and doubt that people have about collecting data While companies still need to mature how they respond to users’ requests to deny selling their data, McKee says it does not change the basic mechanics or nature of how data is collected and used.

Other big winners at the CCPA shakeout could be tech giants like Google and Facebook. Big data holders who find it difficult to reasonably control how their data is used could see revenue gains in the coming years, McKee predicts. Technology giants also have the infrastructure needed to navigate the nuances of regulatory nuances that could overwhelm smaller competitors.

“First of all, we in the industry should support the drive for greater transparency and control for users on how to use their data. At the same time, we also need to be ad-friendly to publisher-based publishers to produce the content we all consume, “says McKee.

The CCPA opens the door to new opportunities for software vendors that will lead to privacy and become consumer consultants, ”says Gregg Johnson, CEO of Invoca, a call tracking and analytics platform with AI technology. Companies working to establish clear policies that apply both internally and externally, want big winners to emerge in this new era of consumer privacy.

“We are at a time when a brand’s history is a big part of their reputation,” Johnson says.

Some companies are taking advantage of new opportunities created by the implementation of the CCPA as they work to position themselves as leaders in the consumer privacy field. Mobile advertising, location solutions and data company Gimbal have just launched a mobile app that gives consumers more control over how their data is used. Other companies are working on similar initiatives that would respond to consumer selection requests.

“Privacy has become a major issue – and a concern – for many Americans,” says Gimbal Chief Operating Officer Matthew Russo. “Although most organizations in our area think very deeply about the implications of processing and using such sensitive data and have created safeguards to protect against these breaches, we felt that there was an opportunity to give consumers more options.”

Consumers are pushing back

According to a recent report from Tealium’s customer data platform, 43% of consumers say they are willing to exchange data for discounts, opening the door to even more opportunities for brand involvement. In an interview with Street Fight, Tealium CEO Jeff Lunsford said that while all privacy practices have their differences, they point out the same truth – that technology companies must manage customer data as their customer expects. manage it. Businesses that do this can expect to emerge victorious in this new battlefield, and those who cannot expect to experience serious impetus from consumers and regulators in the coming years.

“This means that (data) storage is organized, accessible and protected and that it is used to provide value to the consumer,” says Lunsford.

FocusVision’s Colossi believes that the long-term effects of CCPA and GDPR will be a higher standard for marketing, as marketers need to understand how their customers think and feel – both for their services and for data collection or marketing. marketing them – keep them.

“We need to understand what we (consumers) care about and create useful content around what attracts the right target,” he says.

At this point, Blis McKee seems to agree. He says companies need to start investing in a strong data architecture that allows detailed control of how each piece of data is processed if they want to get to the top. Where data volumes shrink meaningfully, companies will need to shift from targeting directly to the data observed in using data as a seed table for statistical modeling and extrapolation to non-PII signals.

“Ultimately, as CCPA-compliant notifications and management frameworks are adopted throughout California, we will have a better sense of the amount of data available and how they can influence collection practices,” says McKee. “But we believe that most users will understand the value exchange between accessing free content on the Internet and the reasonable use of non-sensitive data.”

Article Like Shake Out privacy rules, new Emerge winners from Stephanie Miles first appeared on Street Fight Magazine.