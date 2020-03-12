As reported, “Live Nation” puts all tours due karanavirusa flash

“Live Nation”, one of the world’s largest concert organizers, puts all of his tours because of the outbreak of coronavirus, the report says.

A number of festivals and tours have been canceled or postponed because of a virus in the past few days, including Coachella and SXSW.

Now Billboard reports that the output of these tours to all current Live Nation will be terminated.

In the following report, the company informed its employees today (March 12) that due to the fact that in many places around the world at the present time large gatherings are forbidden, all current touring arenas in March postponed, although “some selected show” will still be It will happen in the next days. Details of these particular shows are still unknown.

According to a new report, the current tour, “Where are we going?” Billy Elishama the United States is one of those who will be canceled, but can also run on the affected Post Malone, Tool, and more.

According to the report, tours that are canceled – this Lynyrd Skynyrd, Cher, Kiss, Jason Aldean, Zac Brown Band, Chris Stapleton and many others.

It is said that the ban was extended to the rest of March, and “Live Nation” plans to review this decision in early April, with the hope of restoring tours in May and June.

Artists, including Avril Lavigne, The Who, Green Day, Pearl Jam, My Chemical Romance, Madonna and Žals, all canceled or postponed upcoming shows in the last few days due to karanavirusa flash.