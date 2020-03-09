As reported, Tekashi 6ix9ine released from prison in August

6ix9ine Tekashy released from prison in August 2020, according to a report.

Initially, the rapper threatened to 37 years in prison for the charges in the federal racketeering. But his sentence was reduced to two years in prison and five years probation probation period when he cooperated with authorities in a case involving a group of nine third gangstanskih blood.

According to the Bureau of Prisons prisoner, the star – real name Daniel Hernandez – it will be released August 2, 2020. His lawyer, Lance Lazzaro also confirmed the date of entry into the complex, while the public relations department of the Bureau of Prisons said. Publication: “[W] e can confirm, in a prisoner Hernandez scheduled release date of August 2, 2020.”

In January, Hernandez was denied permission to complete the sentence from his home. Lazzaro claimed that the life of rapper engaged in dance thanks to the cooperation as a government witness.

However, Judge Paul Engelmaer rejected the rapper’s request to serve the remainder 24 months under house imprisonment, ruling that his prison sentence ‘needs in this business … [to] depicted the seriousness of his crimes. “

Hernandez previously he was a member of “Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods”, but in a letter of apology written before sentencing, said he felt “relieved” when he was arrested, as a gang of “control of their lives.”