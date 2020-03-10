As reported, the Coachella promoters are working to bring the festival to the background Covid-19 fears

As reported, the Coachella deny yourself a grace period of months delay in response to the outbreak Covid-19, although the official announcement has yet been.

Sources told Rolling Stone and The Hollywood Reporter, that the promoter Coachella Goldenvoice working with officials to move megafestyval in October, and not to cancel it immediately. Coachella originally due to start in the weekend April 10, Travis Scott, “Rage Against the Machine” and “Frank Ocean” because of the headlines.

Goldenvoice also seeks to move its country music festival Stagecoach – which this year is headed by Thomas RET, Carrie Underwood, and Eric Church – in October.

According to THR, Goldenvoice tends to move Coachella Weekend 9 and 16 October, and Stagecoach – 23 October. Organizer hopes for confirmation within 48 hours, which is the date of Coachella and Stagecoach are subject to change. Otherwise, both events can occur.

Just yesterday (9 March), the health officer said that Koachely safety and other public events will be evaluated in each case. This happened after the patient Eisenhower in the state of Rancho Mirage, California, the patient was considered “presumptive positive for coronavirus.” It is about 15 miles from India, where the Coachella. Local state of emergency was declared in Riverside County – Rancho Mirage and India – in the city district – after confirmation of this case.

According to the source Rolling Stone, the abolition of the Austin, Texas festival / SXSW showcase last week and Covid-19 spread in Riverside County “really changed the mood of each.”

This story is developing.