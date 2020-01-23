As sea level rises change the U.S. coast, residents are pushed inland

January 23 (UPI) – Scientists have used a new machine learning model to predict the migration patterns that are likely to result from rising sea levels along the U.S. coasts.

The study, which first used machine learning to study displacement of sea level rise, showed that rising seas impact not only those on the coast, but also those inland that live in flood-prone areas.

According to the simulations published in PLOS One this week, up to 13 million people could be forced to move by the end of the century due to the rising seas and increased flood risk.

The relocation of coastal communities will also have a significant impact on inland communities. According to the researchers, the addition of new residents will intensify competition for jobs, exacerbate the congestion of roads and put an additional strain on the number of domestic apartments.

“Sea level rise will affect every county in the US, including inland areas,” said a press release from study co-author Bistra Dilkina, an assistant professor of computer science at the University of Southern California. “We hope that this study will give city planners and local decision-makers an opportunity to prepare to accept populations displaced by rising sea levels. Our results show that everyone should care about rising sea levels regardless whether they live on the coast or not a global impact problem. “

Machine learning is the largest influx of residents in Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Denver, and Las Vegas, which will be displaced by rising sea levels. Suburbs and small towns in the Midwest are also likely to have a disproportionate share of new arrivals.

The model examined what would happen to the US coast if global warming continues unabated and sea levels rise several meters. The simulation combined flood models with population predictions, while the machine learning algorithm used the effects of Hurricane Katrina and Hurricane Rita to predict future migration patterns.

“We’re talking about sea level rise, but the impact goes far beyond the coastal impact,” said Caleb Robinson, a Georgia Tech visiting doctor recommended by Dilkina and lead author of the study. “We didn’t just want to see who would be evicted, but also where they would go.”

As in previous studies that looked at possible relocation goals, the study found that cities that are a little further inland are immediately affected. However, the model showed that a surprising number of displaced people from across the southeast are likely to move to Austin, Dallas, and Houston when sea levels rise.

The authors of the new study hope that their results will help decision makers and city planners prepare for the impact of an influx of people on infrastructure, including additional pressures on housing, transportation, hospitals, and more.