As Support for Those Who Treat Frail, the US Navy and Air Force Will Conduct a Dealing Hospital Flyover

In an effort to lift morale during the coronavirus pandemic, the US military will conduct a series of flyovers across the country in the next two weeks.

The multi-city flyover by the Navy Aviation Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, and the Air Force air demonstration squadron, Thunderbirds, will take place in the parts of the US hardest hit by COVID-19, the Department of Defense said in a statement.

Dubbed “Strong America,” the flyover series aims to pay the stands to health workers, first responders and key personnel handling the pandemic, he said.

“This is also our way of showing that we are all involved together and that the American spirit will win,” General Dave Goldfein, Air Force Chief of Staff, and Admiral Michael Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations, said in a statement.

The US Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron flew on 11 April 2020 in North Las Vegas, Nevada. It will conduct a multi-city flyover over the next two weeks to honor first responders to the coronavirus crisis.

The statement said that the Air Force and Navy would work with local governments to ensure that long distance guidelines were followed, and air-to-air refueling during transit and no scheduled stops would reduce the potential for virus exposure.

Some flyovers will only feature Blue Angels or Thunderbirds so that more people can see them. There will be a number of flyovers involving the two teams flying in their Delta signature formation simultaneously, with more concrete dates and locations to be released soon.

Usually flying about 30 air shows a year, Blue Angels, based at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida, and Thunderbirds, at the Nellis Air Force Base, Las Vegas, has canceled performances due to a pandemic.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump said the flyover was “a signal for all Americans to remain vigilant during the outbreak.”

The day before, the air team flew with Pensacola for the first time in three years. Earlier in April, eight Thunderbird jets flew over Las Vegas in honor of important workers in the coronavirus outbreak, flying over 18 hospitals and medical facilities, USA Today reported.

Some people on Twitter gave a cool welcome flyover idea, like BM Lewis, who wrote on Twitter: “Wait a minute. Did Trump send Thunderbirds and Blue Angels to cheer us up when we die? To attract large crowds to spread Coronavirus? WTH?”

Amee Vanderpool wrote on Twitter to 290,000 followers: “Trump has now managed to waste more money during this pandemic – said Thunderbirds and Blue Angels will fly over US cities in Operation America Strong to pay tribute to frontline health workers. Maybe just give them the PPE they need for weeks. “

The infographic below, provided by Statista, shows the number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in the US on April 24.

Number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. on April 24.

