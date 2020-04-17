As talk has grown that some provinces may reopen than others, Trudeau urged national coordination

OTTAWA – With some provinces ahead of others stooping to the COVID-19 pandemic, federal officials are urging national coordination when it comes to avoiding physical restrictions and reopening the economy.

Although there are no provinces that say they plan to jump immediately to lift restrictions, there is growing talk in some areas – especially in Western Canada and Atlantic Canada – that cautious steps can be taken with ease. period. New cases have been slow in almost every province with a smaller population, and B.C. released a new modeling on Friday that showed they were more successful at freezing the curve and could start lifting some restrictions in May.

Ontario and Quebec, meanwhile, still see significant daily increases in new COVID-19 cases and deaths – though Quebec Premier François Legault has recently met about reopening the schools and daycares.

Most of the physical restrictions that are falling on the Canadian economy fall under provincial jurisdiction, such as school closures and workplace restrictions. The federal government has some direct responsibilities, especially on the border with the United States, but on the other hand it is limited in providing guidance and recommendations.

However, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam all emphasized on Friday that the provinces should remember the big picture and coordinate their actions. Trudeau said this was the main topic of conversation during his call Thursday night with the premiers.

“We talked last night about how important it is to coordinate and agree on the principles and approaches we take, while at the same time recognizing that the PEI situation is very different from the situation in Ontario, different from situation in BC, ”he said Friday morning.

“There will be regional approaches, as happened in the next steps, but we all agree that we need to continue to remain very, very careful as we look at the economic openings again, about restructuring some future sectors. “

We all agreed that we needed to continue to stay very, very careful

Freeland and Tam, speaking at a subsequent news conference, issued a more stringent message about reopening.

“Every single Canadian has made a huge sacrifice fighting the coronavirus,” Freeland said. “That sacrifice is starting to pay off … What is so important for all of us is that the practice is not ruined by that success. We all have to pay a high price to throw it away. So what I can say on behalf of the government. federal we believe we really need to be real, careful, really intentional, and really think about the next steps. “

Tam said there was “a distinctiveness and strength of spread depending on where you are in the country,” but said lifting the restrictions runs the risk of “crashing.”

“Some places will experience a slowdown of the epidemic sooner than others, but no matter where we are in the country, we must remember that Canadians are highly susceptible to the virus,” he said. “Unless we all remain diligent in maintaining our new habits of physical travel and good hygiene, new uprisings can be sparked anywhere at any time.”

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland: “We all have to pay a high price to throw it away.”

Adrian Wyld / The Canada Press / File

The provinces where the flow of new cases has slowed to less than five are Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland, New Brunswick, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. They also all have few or even zero hospital cases, which is a more reliable measure than cases. (Nova Scotia is an exception, still reporting dozens of new cases a day.)

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs said this week that his province could start reopening in May, depending on how the next two weeks roll out. “It also depends on our ability in the process to follow the rules currently in place so that we do not see any resurgence,” he said. New Brunswick reported zero new cases on both Thursday and Friday.

Manitoba has now broadly expanded its testing standards due to falling demand for trials. The province reported zero new cases Friday, saying it had no backlog in the lab. However, Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister said the lifting of the restrictions depends on its ability to successfully test widely and prevent any resurgence. “Opening up our economy is important, and so it’s an issue of importance and discussion that we’re doing today,” he told reporters on Thursday.

(embedded) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YTRiArqJh6E (/ embedded)

In B.C., with the third most severe COVID-19 deaths in Canada, the government released updated modeling on Friday that expressed hope that they would successfully bend the pandemic curve. A presentation chart includes scenarios for gradual reopening this spring, and suggests they can handle new cases if social contacts slightly increase to 40 to 60 percent of normal (about 30 percent present). But going 80 percent could cause a big new spike, modeling estimates.

“We need to find a way forward that allows us to socialize,” said B.C. health minister Adrian Dix on Friday. “No matter what actions we take, we know that there is a great deal of human worth when we make a mistake.”

The official medical province of B.C. Bonnie Henry used a famous Winston Churchill quote to gather where the province is. They are not at the end, he said. “Probably, perhaps, the end of the beginning.”

• Email: bplatt@postmedia.com | Twitter: btaplatt