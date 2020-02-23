[as-teck-oil-sands-mine-hopes-for-alright-from-canada’s-trudeau,-20-other-tasks-on-keep]



FILE Picture: Rows of steam turbines line a road at the Cenovus Energy Christina Lake Steam-Assisted Gravity Drainage (SAGD) undertaking 120 km (74 miles) south of Fort McMurray, Alberta, August 15, 2013. Cenovus at the moment creates 100,000 barrels of heavy oil per working day at their Christina Lake tar sands job. REUTERS/Todd Korol

February 23, 2020

By Rod Nickel

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (Reuters) – As Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau considers no matter if to approve Teck Resources’ Frontier oil sands undertaking, about 20 other individuals sit on the shelf as firms hold off investment selections hoping for new pipelines and higher selling prices.

These assignments could deliver a wave of some two million barrels for each working day (bpd) on to a marketplace several check out as presently oversupplied. They also largely have approvals, underlining that Teck’s Frontier is significantly from the only expansion route for Canada’s oil sands.

Trudeau’s cupboard is expected to meet up with on Tuesday and decide on Frontier this week. Need to Ottawa reject the venture, Teck explained on Friday it would write down Frontier by C$1.13 billion.

Other individuals are edging ahead. A authorities rejection of Frontier would increase hazard to long run programs, and could also improve the benefit of initiatives that have been authorized, 8 Capital analyst Phil Skolnick wrote.

On Wednesday, Alberta accredited Suncor Energy’s 40,000 bpd Meadow Creek West job. The enterprise has not resolved regardless of whether to continue.

Cenovus Energy may perhaps make closing investment decision decisions later on this year on incorporating 40,000 bpd to its Foster Creek web site and 65,000 bpd to Christina Lake.

Delayed pipeline expansions have currently left Canada’s primary oil-developing province of Alberta with additional crude than it can shift. Recently, all those plans have progressed.

“We will need to see these proposed pipelines progress to a stage that it is definitely crystal clear that we can count on them,” Cenovus Chief Government Alex Pourbaix said in an job interview. Opposition by indigenous teams and environmental activists have held up numerous pipeline tasks.

“Welding up a few joints of pipe in a correct-of-way doesn’t satisfy that regular,” Pourbaix explained. “But looking at these assignments split the back of the opposition and go to a point where by they are evidently going to carry on, that is what I’m wanting for.”

Alberta estimates the oil sands emit 67-68 megatonnes (MT) of greenhouse gases, whilst Ottawa uses a higher determine. The former Alberta authorities legislated a 100 MT cap but never applied it.

Federal Atmosphere Minister Jonathan Wilkinson wrote to Alberta on Wednesday, warning that if all at present accepted projects carry on, the oil sands could exceed that cap by 30%.

It is doubtful that many will be crafted and individuals that are face intense force about environmental issues, claimed Jamie Bonham, director of corporate engagement at NEI Investments, a “responsible investment” agency.

“Any new undertaking has to have some sort of step-adjust technological know-how, if not it does appear super-dangerous to make a 30-calendar year undertaking based mostly on technological know-how that was piloted 10 several years back,” Bonham mentioned.

(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba further reporting by David Ljunggren in Ottawa Modifying by David Gregorio)