Kollywood superstar Ajit Kumar alias Thala Ajith and his half-sister Shalini, who are celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary amid a lockout at home, have been greeted on social media by their fans with love and best wishes. Thala Ajith fans who spare no effort to promote special occasions related to their favorite star, be it her birthday, movie release, or wedding anniversary, was the trend of #HappyWeddingDayShallini on Twitter earlier today.

Thal Ajith and Shalini fell in love during the shooting of their Tamil film Amarkalam, released back in 1999. They were given a one-year date before they tied the knot on April 2, 2000. There is no doubt that real life couple Thala Ajith and Shalini are the most loved and loved couple in the Tamil film industry.

As Thala Ajith and Shalini celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary, fans shower them with their overwhelming love.

Below are some cute and adorable wishes that Thala Ajith and Shalini fans took for their favorite star couple.

20th wedding anniversary for my patron #ThalajitAnna and #Shalini Mum .. LongLive lovely couple .. ❤️ #HappyWeddingDayAjitShalini

– Rajesh R (@iamrajesh_sct) April 2, 2020

Happy wedding wishes to the most loved couple #AjitKumarSir and #ShalinijitMum 🎂 Stay together 🎂 #HappyWeddingDayAJITHSHALINI pic.twitter.com/R23CVtssP8

– TN Ajith E-Fans (tn_ajith) April 2, 2020

Happy Wedding Anniversary # Thala Ajith and Shalini Ma’am ❤️!.! It’s been 20 years together, and more long years ..!

Congratulations from #Thalaivar fans – मु #HappyWeddingDayAjitShahalini #Valimai #Annate Pic.twitter.com / sOGNuGsWWj

– Bengaluru RFC (@Bangalore_RFC) April 2, 2020

CtorActorvijay Thala Ajith and Shalini congratulate you from the fans ❤ #HappyWeddingDay AJITHSHALINI pic.twitter.com/dGb8cEhyJ4

– i Vijay-Freak (fVfAbishek) April 2, 2020

For 20 years together for the ever loving couple – #Thala #Ajit and Shalini Mum. Love bird

Live Live Anna Annie God Bless ❣💥💥 #Happy Wedding Dejitshalini #Valimai pic.twitter.com/IxseLsQcmC

– Ajith Fan Madurai (@AjithFC_Mdu) April 2, 2020

20th Marriage Anniversary Congratulations to #ThalaAjit and Shalini Mum from #Superstar Rajinikanth Fan! Happy # Happy Wedding Day Ajit Shahalini pic.twitter.com/ACf6FKJTi1

– Rajinikanth Fan (@ Rajinikanth Fan_) April 2, 2020

Love that grows over time is such an inspiring thing. Congratulations to Thala Ajit Anna and Shalini Anna for your 20 years. Happy #Mubarak WeddingDijijit_Shalini Photo. Twitter. / Mami SVI IMLJJ

– Jᴏɴɴɪᴇ ᴡᴀʟᴋᴇR 🛂 (@ItzJonniewalker) April 2, 2020

) My favorite couple 💑 wedding anniversary

#Thala 💙 #Shalinijit ❤ #Happy Wedding Dejjit_Shalini #Valimai Pick.twitter.com / GyL3Av0fM9

– ᴺᴷᴾ ᴺᴷᴾ IAS💫 (@SharmilaJS) April 2, 2020

Happy wedding anniversary

Thala and Shalini ️ H #HappyWeddingDayAJITHSHALINI pic.twitter.com/6HRnV5fEi8

– Ajai Aj🤞 (@ Ajai_Aj05) April 2, 2020

#HappyWeddingDayAJITHSHALINI

Better than 20 years ❤️ Pic.twitter.com/wsgallFoOS

– Billa Balaji (balajism3826) April 2, 2020

Thala Ajith and Shalini are blessed daughter Anushka Kumar and son Advik Kumar.

Before work, Thala Ajit, who was last seen in the court drama Nerkonda Parvatwai, comes in the news in the coming days after the expected guardianship.

Bhalimai is an action drama starring Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi and led by Thala Ajit. The film stars a Tamil superstar as a tough and honest police officer.

) H. Vinoth’s helmeted volleyball currently stop in the middle of the woods.

