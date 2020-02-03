As the DACA Supreme Court regards, my future in the United States is at stake

On November 12 of last year, I was in the courtroom of the US Supreme Court and listened to the opening of judgments about the legal status of deferred action for arrivals in children.

The fate of DACA, a federal program that brought undocumented young immigrants to this country as children the legal right to work and live here, was in balance. As a recipient of these protections, my future did the same.

When Justice Sonia Sotomayor said, “This is not about the law, this is about our choice to destroy lives,” the room gasped. Tears filled my eyes.

At that time I knew that at least one court understood the stakes: if the court ruled in favor of the Trump government, which has been trying to end DACA since 2017, 800,000 young people, including myself, could be deported.

We will not know the decision of the Supreme Court until the spring, so I am faced with months of uncertainty. Unfortunately it is a familiar feeling. From the moment I was born in Mexico, my life has been orphaned after another.

Back in Guadalajara, my family had a supermarket. It was repeatedly robbed and one night I was almost abducted. If my grandfather didn’t save me, I might not live today. Then my parents did their own Orphan greetings to protect our family by moving us to Gadsden, Alabama. I was two years old.

Although we were finally free from the gangs that had terrorized us, growing up in an American state with some of the strictest immigration laws in the country meant we were always going around with a prayer. I was a good student, but I didn’t know if I could go to college; Alabama is one of two states that forbids undocumented migrants from enrolling at state universities.

Fortunately, the summer before my last year of DACA was announced. My social security number arrived days before school applications had to be submitted.

I graduated in 2017 with a degree in international relations from the University of Samford. But Trump had announced that he would end DACA, and my dream of becoming a lawyer no longer seemed possible. Even if I could find a way to study law without access to federal aid, I might not be able to stay in the country to complete or get a license.

I have taken a gap year, volunteered at a local advocacy group for immigrants and childcare to support myself. Eventually I decided to take advantage while the option remained available and was applied to study law at Loyola University Chicago. I was offered a full ride as a member of the first law school study to accept Dreamers.

This is the life of Dreamers: hope, dreams and a drive to achieve, but no certainty or long-term support to make it come true. And yet, despite all the instability, those who qualify for DACA have achieved so much. More than 80 percent of us have taken a number of college courses, according to the immigration non-profit New American Economy. Ninety percent of us work, perform highly skilled jobs in healthcare and education, as well as manual and service positions in construction and hospitality.

With the $ 19.9 billion in revenue that we generate annually, $ 3 billion goes to taxes, giving us $ 16.8 in purchasing power. Illinois gets a big part of that; the residents of our state who are eligible for DACA generate $ 1.2 billion in revenue.

It is clear that Dreamers are not the only ones who benefit from our presence in this country. From the employers who hire us to the companies we support, Americans also reap rewards.

To make us leave the only country that most of us have ever known is not just cruel. It is also, as Justice Sotomayor said, economically and socially short-sighted.

Fernanda Herrera Spieler is a second-year law student at Loyola University Chicago and a recipient of the postponed action program for children.

