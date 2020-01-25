As the defunct CEO of Grammy explains, the suspicions overshadow the 2020 awards

LOS ANGELES (AP) – There have been questions about the nomination process for the Grammy Awards for years. But this week, the doubts reached a new level after the Recording Academy CEO, who had just been ousted, claimed that the show was manipulated and full of conflicts of interest.

The academy, which hosts the 62nd Grammys on Sunday, says the nominees will be selected from the top 20 candidates in each category. However, some view the voting process as less transparent because the finalists are selected behind closed doors. This has aroused the claim that members of key nomination committees sponsor projects that they have worked on or projects that they favor based on personal relationships.

People have become more aware of the idea that Grammys could be won “in all these shameful ways through the back channel,” said Robert Thompson, professor of television and popular culture at the Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University.

Deborah Dugan was released just a few months after working as the director of the recording academy, and recently submitted an explosive complaint accusing her of being sexually harassed, saying that the music organization was a “boys club” that preferred friends. The academy that accused Dugan of wrongdoing has opened an investigation.

At the 2018 Grammys, when Rapsody received nominations for the best rap album and rap song, her producer, 9th Wonder, was on the rap committee, and some argued that without the influence of 9th Wonder, she wouldn’t have received any nominations. Q-Tip has even publicly announced the 9th miracle this year since the A Tribe Called Quest album received no nominations.

A few years earlier, in 2014, producer Salaam Remi was part of the Grammy nomination process as a largely unknown album he was working on – “New York: A Love Story” by actor singer Mack Wilds – a nomination for the best urban contemporary album received.

This year, Lizzo was nominated in the R&B categories with album filler songs – a move that some suspects had developed to make her the show’s most nominated actress. But it may have affected other R&B acts that exceeded them or had a stronger place in the culture of the genre during the voting phase.

The Grammys also have a long history of keeping rap and contemporary R&B stars out of the top categories and rarely awarding them the album, song or record of the year. Instead, the prices go to a pop, rock or country act.

“I don’t even understand why anyone is shocked by anything at this point,” said Steve Stoute, the CEO and founder of the independent music distribution company United Masters, in an interview with The Associated Press. “Do you need a videotape with unfair, unequal methods of doing business? Because it’s clear. “

Stoute, a former record label boss and advertising professional who worked with Jay-Z and Mary J. Blige, has spoken for years about the irrelevance of the Grammys and even after Eminem and published a full-page ad in the New York Times Justin Bieber lost at the Show 2011 the highest award.

He said the organization never learned to change over time. Although the award ceremony itself is still “relevant and timely” when it comes to voting, and the legacy and perspective of what art is and what is not, they are obviously lost. “

Outside of the four main categories, the Academy has formed several nomination examination boards for specific genres to ensure the integrity of the music and to conduct additional exams and considerations.

However, not all genres have such committees, and the rap category only got one with the 2018 Grammys. The change allowed aspiring acts to receive nominations for seasoned artists like Eminem and Kanye West, who appeared to be nominated regardless of their release. The committee should also prevent embarrassing victories like Macklemore and Ryan Lewis Kendrick Lamar from winning for the show’s best rap album in 2014.

Other embarrassing moments, such as when the wrong film was incorrectly awarded the best picture at the 2017 Oscars, raise suspicions that major artistic awards are “run by a summer camp group or the like,” Thompson said to people who are suspicious and some already see these processes cynically. “

The academy defended its voting process in a statement on Thursday, insisting that it works “fairly and ethically”.

The names of the committee members are being kept secret “for the obvious reason that outside lobbying is prevented and the integrity of the voting process is further protected”. “Since these committee members are at the forefront of their field and many members work with multiple artists, it is not uncommon for some of the people in each room to receive nominations from the first round.”

If a committee member qualifies for a Grammy, that person must “leave the room for the entire listening session” and must not vote in that category, the academy said.

In 2018, the Grammys seemed to be founded to honor rap, R&B, and Latin American music – a response to fierce criticism last year when Beyoncé’s pop culture juggernaut lost the album “Lemonade” to Adele’s “25”. Adele’s recording was one of the best-selling albums of the past decade, even though it wasn’t culturally moving the needle like Beyoncé’s project.

So the three main categories focused on urban music and black-brown artists. Top nominees included Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Childish Gambino, Bruno Mars and Luis Fonsi, who broke records with “Despacito”.

Some believed that Ed Sheeran, who had one of the most successful songs of the year with “Shape of You”, should have been nominated. However, if Sheeran had received a nomination, he might have won the award easily, thereby discarding the Academy’s plan to honor a rap or R&B artist. Mars, who released an R&B album this year, even though he was already a big pop star at the time, took the top three spots.

Due to the constant drama, some critics say that the awards are no longer valued as they used to be.

“I think the value of a Grammy has decreased significantly over the years,” said Stoute. “However, I think that the show itself that appears on the show has value, and there is still a group of artists hoping for the best. And some of us just want it to change, but this door is closing. “