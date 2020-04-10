As the first incentive for looms, legislators are working next to relief relief

To the U.S. approaching 17,000 coronavirus deaths, our team is based in Washington, D.C. exploring issues that may not have been revealed tonight during early news coverage – including what is being done to get American financial aid and other small businesses. Can view their first complaint on the live program at 9 / 8c.

About 16.8 million Americans were thrown out of work in just three weeks, reflecting the alarming magnitude of the outbreak of the Coronavirus epidemic that has wreaked havoc on the global economy.

In the meantime, the number of deaths in Britain and New York and the number of new cases reported in Japan and the Indian populace have made it clear that the fighting has not ended.

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pulled out of critical care, having been treated with COVID-19 for three days, his office said on Thursday.

Here are some of the top stories related to coronavirus infection:

TODAY:

– The pandemic of coronavirus will plunge the global economy into recession since the Great Depression, in the country, and the poorest countries in the world suffer the most, the International Monetary Fund said Thursday.

– Up to one billion people are likely to suffer from poverty due to the economic consequences of coronavirus unless wealthy countries “do not act quickly” to help developing countries, an aid organization warns on Thursday. Oxfam has urged rich countries to enhance their efforts to help developing countries or at risk of returning to the fight against poverty by a decade and about 30 years in some areas, including Africa and Middle East.

– African leaders asked Thursday for a global call to acquire the medical equipment to fight the coronavirus, warning that if COVID-19 is released to the international network it will be at risk. Equipment in Africa is scarce. The World Health Organization states that fewer than 5,000 health care providers are available in 43 of the 54 countries on the continent.

– U.S. Securities Exchange Strategic National Stockpile of N95 protectors, surgical masks, face shields, shirts and other essentials to protect medical personnel ahead of treating coronavirus patients. Texts show that about 90% of the personal safety equipment available in the product has been distributed to state and local governments, while the remaining 10% is maintained by government officials.

– The number of Americans entering the airplane has dropped to a level not seen in more than 60 years as people take refuge in their homes to avoid catching or spreading new coronavirus. One analyst estimated that air travel would not return to export levels by the middle of next year with the best results, and would likely end soon.

– At the best of the year for Christians, churches are struggling to get a handle on the Coronavirus outbreaks, and in some cases, protests have been initiated in the local government over barriers great organization.

(Associated Press contributed to this report)