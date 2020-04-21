As the global economy collapses amid the crisis in Cornwall, China is launching a trial of digital currencies beyond the United States.

According to a research note by Citic Securities, China is expected to officially make digital government currency available to the public later this year.

PTI

latest update: April 21, 2020, 9:07 AM IST

Beijing: A few days after Libra, with the support of Facebook, reduced its desire to become a global currency, the Central Bank of China has begun testing its official digital currency and is pioneering its plan to launch a virtual currency payment system.

The Central Bank of China (PBC) Digital Currency Research Institute (PBC) said China’s official digital currency research and development work, called DC / EP, is ongoing and internal testing is underway. It will be held in four cities and will take place in the 2022 Winter Olympics scenarios in Beijing.

China’s official digital currency is being tested and has not been officially released, official media reported on Monday.

The Global Times reports that the trial is taking place in a small range of banks and end users, and is expanding to a wider range with advanced technology and systems.

Chen Bo, director of the Center for Financial Research at the Center for Finance and Economics at the Center, said more banks will continue to try DC / EP to improve technology, security and stability of payment instruments. The University of Finance and Economics newspaper said. China’s Agricultural Bank, one of the country’s four largest state-owned banks, conducted a DC / EP (Digital Currency / Electronic Payment) test in four cities in a program launched last Wednesday.

He continued: “There are two types of players in future courts, banks and telecommunications companies.” The central bank is currently testing DC / EP software and whether it will be combined with 5G and SIM cards in the future. “Chen said,” he said.

“In the future, there may be two forms of digital currency payments – one in an application and the other for a SIM card connection,” he said.

According to a research note by Citic Securities, China is expected to officially make digital government currency available to the public later this year.

The agency added that China’s total digital currency could reach one trillion yuan ($ 140 billion) in the coming years, equivalent to digitizing about one-eighth of China’s cash, according to Hong Kong-based South China Morning.

By comparison, the total capital in the cryptocurrency market, including Bitcoin, is about $ 200 billion.

The Facebook Libra project was once considered a new currency for the Internet age, but those hopes have faded in the face of strict regulatory oversight, the report said.

Last week, the Libra Group decided that the future currency would be a digital unit and would be linked to an existing currency, such as the US dollar or the euro, instead of a new trademark based on the currency basket.

(ToTranslate tag) China