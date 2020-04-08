As the moon shines bright pink, see the symbol of hope on the day of despair

According to experts, this was the biggest cloud of the year and coincided with the lunar vertigo.

latest update: April 8, 2020, 11:23 AM IST

“Super Pink Moon” shines in the night sky on Tuesday night as a grief-stricken flower strikes the world and collides with the COVID-19 pandemic. According to experts, this was the largest cloud of the month in the year and coincided with the lunar cold – the closest point of the moon to Earth. The moon and earth were only 221,851 miles apart.

However, it wasn’t really pink because of its name, which is related to spring and wildflowers in season.

The glittering moon gave people a humble reason to cheer in times of distress, and Twitter was flooded with images.

“Go out and watch tonight. #PinkMoon engages our skies with all its glory!” (Sic), “a Twitter user wrote.

For some, even a bright hope will make things better. “The pink moon is the biggest moon of 2020. It’s symbolically a turning point. Flowers after the rain. A new season. A fresh start. It reminds you that you’ve won. It’s almost over.”

The pink moon is the largest moon of 2020. Symbolically, it is a turning point. Flowers after rain. A new chapter. A fresh start. It reminds you to win. Almost finished pic.twitter.com/hCJ4x6Ut75

– ♡ michiko (meIissacouture) April 8, 2020

Share a few photos from #PinkMoon – As I think about how God gives us the moon to remind us that there are life stages, we are constantly changing and there is always another opportunity to become a new brand. pic.twitter.com/Da0r3xztgi

– Chellewilsonaka April 8, 2020

Here tonight is the full “Pink Moon” behind the Conimicut Point light in Warwick, RI USA. It was still relatively bright relative to the high light, so that it could be seen through the anti-wind arc and the Venus belt along the eastern horizon, in fact it looked pink for a while! pic.twitter.com/zXaaH60Lhq

– Jason Major (JPMajor) April 8, 2020

