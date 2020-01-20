As the trial nears, lawyers for President Donald Trump call the dismissal case “fragile”

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump’s legal team said on Monday that he had “absolutely nothing wrong”, calling the dismissal case against him “fragile” and “dangerous perversion of the Constitution”. The lawyers denounced the removal process as rigged and insisted that the abuse of power was not a crime.

The brief for Trump’s lawyers, tabled before the arguments expected this week during the Senate recall trial, offered the most detailed overview of the lines of defense they intend to use against democratic efforts to convict the president. and remove him from office with his relations with Ukraine.

It is a counterbalance to a case tabled two days ago by House Democrats who summed up weeks of testimony from more than a dozen witnesses in the indictment.

The 110-page White House brief changed the tone to a more legal response. It still depended on Trump’s assertion that he did nothing wrong and did not commit a crime – even if the impeachment does not depend on a material violation of the law but rather on the definition. more vague of “ other serious crimes and misdemeanors ” as established in the Constitution.

“It’s a constitutional travesty,” the lawyers wrote.

WATCH: REACHING ARTICLES PRESENTED AT THE SENATE

The document indicates that the two articles of indictment against the president – abuse of power and obstruction of Congress – do not constitute indictment offenses. He says the impeachment investigation, centered on Trump’s request that the President of Ukraine open an investigation into his Democratic rival Joe Biden, was never intended to find the truth.

“Instead, the Democrats in the House were determined from the outset to find a way – in any way – to corrupt the extraordinary power of impeachment to use it as a political tool to overturn the election result of 2016 and interfere in the 2020 elections, “said Trump’s legal counsel. the team wrote. “All of this is a dangerous perversion of the Constitution which the Senate should condemn quickly and bluntly.”

The House Directors’ prosecution team was to spend another day at Capitol Hill to prepare for the trial, which will be under high security. Before the filing, the prosecutors of the House arrived on Capitol Hill to visit the Senate chamber.

The impeachment case accuses Trump of abusing power by denying military aid to Ukraine at the same time that the president was seeking an investigation into Biden, and of obstructing Congress by ordering aid workers not to participate. But the Trump team said on Monday that even if Trump had abused his power by refusing military aid to Ukraine, it would not be impenetrable because it did not violate a specific criminal status.

Opening arguments are expected in the days following a Tuesday debate on the rules, including the question of whether witnesses should be called in the trial.

Trump expressed opposition to the witnesses, tweeting Monday: “They did not want John Bolton and others in the House. They were too rushed. Now they want them all in the Senate. This is not supposed to be like that!”

It is a reference to former national security adviser John Bolton, who was not summoned by the House in his recall investigation, but said that he was ready to testify in the Senate if he was summoned to appear.

The White House brief argues that the indictments passed by the House are “structurally flawed” because they charge for multiple acts, creating “a menu of options” as possible grounds for conviction.

The Trump team says that the Constitution requires senators to agree “on the specific basis of conviction” and that there is no way to ensure that senators agree to acts that deserve to be dismissed.

Trump attorneys have accused Democrats of watering down standards for arraignment, an argument that echoed the case presented on Sunday by one of Trump’s attorneys, Alan Dershowitz, who argued in the debates shows that the offenses impenetrable must be “criminal type conduct”.

This claim was rejected by academics, and representative Adam Schiff, Democratic Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, called it “an absurd position”.

