As the trial nears, lawyers for President Donald Trump call the dismissal case “fragile”

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump’s legal team said on Monday that he had “absolutely nothing wrong”, calling the dismissal case against him “fragile” and “dangerous perversion of the Constitution”.

The brief for Trump’s lawyers, tabled before the arguments expected this week during the Senate recall trial, offered the most detailed overview of the lines of defense they intend to use against democratic efforts to convict the president. and remove him from office with his relations with Ukraine. It is intended to counter a brief tabled two days ago by House Democrats which summarized weeks of testimony from more than a dozen witnesses in connection with the indictment.

The 110-page White House brief changed the tone to a more legal response. Yet it depended on Trump’s assertion that he did nothing wrong and did not commit a crime – even if the impeachment does not depend on a material violation of the law but rather on the a more vague definition of “other serious crimes” as established in the Constitution.

He asserts that the two articles of indictment brought against the President – abuse of power and obstruction of Congress – do not constitute indictment offenses. He says the impeachment investigation focused on Trump’s request that the President of Ukraine open an investigation into his Democratic rival Joe Biden was never intended to find the truth.

“Instead, the Democrats in the House were determined from the outset to find a way – in any way – to corrupt the extraordinary power of impeachment to use it as a political tool to overturn the election result of 2016 and interfere in the 2020 elections, “said Trump’s legal counsel. the team wrote. “All of this is a dangerous perversion of the Constitution which the Senate should condemn quickly and bluntly.”

The House Directors’ prosecution team was to spend another day at Capitol Hill to prepare for the trial, which will be under high security. Before the filing, the prosecutors of the House arrived on Capitol Hill to visit the Senate chamber. Opening arguments are expected in the days following a debate on the rules.

The White House brief argues that the indictments passed by the House are “structurally flawed” because they charge for multiple acts, creating “a menu of options” as possible grounds for conviction.

The Trump team says that the Constitution requires senators to agree “on the specific basis of conviction” and that there is no way to ensure that senators agree to acts that deserve to be dismissed.

The team accused the Democrats of diluting the standards for impeachment, an argument that echoed the case presented on Sunday by one of Trump’s lawyers, Alan Dershowitz, who argued during the interview shows that impenetrable offenses must be “criminal type conduct”. This claim was rejected by academics, and representative Adam Schiff, Democratic Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, called it “an absurd position”.

