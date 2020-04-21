As the Tweaks FDI policy government, here’s a look at China’s investments in India and what they mean

New Delhi: The government saw its policy of direct foreign investment (FDI) on Saturday in a bid to halt the “opportunistic” seizure and acquisition of Indian jobs by Chinese institutions amid the global economic slaughter caused by the Covid-19 epidemic. ) Applied. Prohibition of investment through automatic routes from countries bordering India. The FDI in these countries now needs to be approved by the Indian government.

China on Monday criticized the move, saying it violates the World Trade Organization’s (WTO) principle of non-discrimination and called for a “review of discriminatory practices”. China’s FDI direct imports to India are relatively low compared to other major countries such as Mauritius, Singapore and Japan.

However, according to a study by the World Council on Global Relations, Gateway House, China has made significant strides in India over the past five years through technology-based investments in startups and online ecosystems.

Chinese technology investors estimate $ 4 billion for India’s startups and traces of Chinese technology can be traced back to the fact that “18 out of 30 Indian universities (startups worth $ 1 billion) are funded by Chinese nationals.” Be.

Given the deepening influence of technology in parts of India, such a budget has a disproportionate impact on its value.

Tik Tok, owned by Chinese company Bytedance, is now one of the most popular applications in India, while Xiaomi and Oppo account for more than 70 percent of the Indian smartphone market.

The report invests in nearly 2,000 Chinese companies and technology, led by giants such as Alibaba, ByteDance and Tencent, which are funded by 92 start-ups, including Universals such as Paytm, Byju’s, Oyo and Ola.

According to the study, BigBasket, an online food service, has invested in Chinese companies Alibaba Group and TR Capital.

Alibaba Group has also invested in Paytm Mall and Paytm.com.

Similarly, popular food delivery services such as Swiggy have received funding from various Chinese companies. Zomato’s competitors also include Alibaba Group and Shunwei Capital.

The study cites the absence of major Indian investors for India’s new investments as the main reason for China’s influence in the Indian technology market.

For example, Alibaba’s investment in 2015 in 40% of Paytm, a digital payment platform, will be paid almost a year later, in November 2016, when the Indian government re-used a large number of foreign currency banknotes. At the same time, it boosted the economy.

Paytm took advantage of Alibaba’s superior technical experience, which made it integrated into India, making it a top player.

“The depth of the budget and the influence of the Chinese in the startup space can be assessed by their motivation for these investments,” said Emit Bandahari, a colleague, energy and environmental studies program, House of Gates and one of the study’s authors.

“If you look at other investors, there are three or four groups. Softbank, Naspers, Sequoia and other American investors. These are all financial investors. When a financial investor makes money, they are at some point in time. They are looking for a way out. They are clearly looking for a return, that is, money. On the Chinese side, big investors are Alibaba, Tencent, and to some extent ByteDance. These are operating companies. They are not looking for a way out. So, they will want to. They would accept losses for several years, but that means they can get a foothold in the Indian market. Ned. So, motivation and fund a company can make a difference. ”

He said there was a need to monitor looting investments and therefore change FDI policies.

“If you say that Alibaba invests in a company and is willing to make a loss for 5 to 10 years to get others out of the business, it’s prey, it’s not allowed because you’re going to hurt other companies,” he said. You’re also destroying. That’s why we need to monitor who is investing in China. If you’re a financial investor outside of Hong Kong, there’s no problem. But if you’re Alibaba, I think you should see. What is your motivation, how much do you get and what will be your control? ”

According to the report, Chinese investments in technology are mostly small. The largest Chinese investment in India is “Gos Pharma’s $ 1.1 billion acquisition by Fosun in 2018. This accounts for 17.7 percent of China’s total FDI to India.”

The study identified only five other investments by Chinese companies worth more than $ 100 million. This includes a $ 300 million investment by MG Motors.

Most Indian beginners depend on a foreign investment budget in the absence of any Indian investor who wants to make a lot of money in the early stages, often losses.

“It is releasing Western and Chinese investors as key players in the Indian startup space,” the study said.

While the latest change in FDI policy aims to limit the “opportunistic” seizures of Indian companies, this may create new pressures for Indian investment.

“In the current economic turmoil, the valuation of beginners will be hit hard. At the moment, companies are anxious. At this point, if someone has the capital, they can actually take advantage of this distress,” he said. “They have to cut back on much better deals. However, there should be no trouble selling Indian companies.”