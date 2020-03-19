As Tihar prepares for execution at 5.30am, four death row inmates are silent – Indian News

With less than 16 hours remaining until the hangings of four convicts in the gangrapra case on December 16, the Delhi prison authorities have begun the latest preparations.

At 5.30am on Friday, four men – Mukesh Singh, Akshay Thakur, Pawan Gupta and Vinay Sharma – will be simultaneously hanged inside No. 3 jail.

Prison officials said they executed a lunatic inside a phansi kotha (hammock) on Wednesday. A team of prison officers along with hangman Pawan Jallad again inspected the hammock inside Jail 3 on Thursday morning.

The 10 hanging ropes that were brought from Buxar, Bihar and tied to the beam at heights will be checked last Thursday night.

A resident of Meerut, Pawan Jallad is originally from the Uttar Pradesh jail and has been taken by the prison authorities for adoption.

Pavan is paid Rs 15,000 per hanging. This will be the first time that four men will simultaneously be hanged inside Tihar.

With Pawan, only a handful of officers will be present on Friday morning, such as the jail superintendent and the jail doctor.

“In the evening, we will prepare the hammock for the last time before the execution. Prison supervisors will talk to the convicts in the evening and ask them if they want to write a letter or have a final wish. .

The officer added that the enforcement process would be over before 6:30 p.m.

The four are currently being held at No. 3 Jail next to the hammock. Each prisoner is housed separately and is guarded by at least 2-3 prison guards who monitor their movements daily.

Another prison official, who also did not want to be named, said the inmates had shown no signs of nervousness by Wednesday, but most retained them on Thursday.

“It didn’t look like they were dying until a few days ago. The hanging was already postponed twice. They did not make any special request as their last wish. They showed no signs of depression or fear, but as of Wednesday evening, their behavior had changed. We were told that they don’t talk to the prison guards a lot, ”said another officer.

While preparations are underway, prison authorities are also following developments in a Delhi court that will hear their request for enforcement on the grounds that two convicts have filed a second petition for mercy before President Ram Nath Kovind.

The president rejected the first set of petitions for mercy filed by the four convicts.

Four were attacked and gang raped by a 23-year-old paramedic on a moving bus in South Delhi on December 16, 2012. A young woman died at a Singapore hospital two weeks later.

The last hanging inside Tihar was Afzal Guru on February 9, 2013. The Guru was convicted of his role in the 2001 attack on Parliament.

