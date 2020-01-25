As Top Rank LOSE, Shane McGuigan comments on Josh Taylor’s first purse bid

World Boxing News 25/01/2020

Rob Mark Robinson

Shane McGuigan gave Sampson Boxing a “Good for You” comment after the organizer won a price offer for Josh Taylor’s next fight.

Taylor, who recently broke relationships with Shane and father Barry under conflicting conditions, has to defend himself at the IBF.

“The Tartan Tornado” decided to leave the McGuigans for the top spot. It came after an agreement with Bob Arum on the back of a World Boxing Super Series victory.

The final for Taylor is a four-belt fight with the united super-light ruler Jose Ramirez later this year.

But first Taylor has to fight Apinun Khongsong, under what conditions Sampson Boxing thinks it makes sense.

“Sampson Boxing’s Sampson Lewkowicz is proud to announce that he won today’s IBF prize offer for the right to advance Josh Taylor’s mandatory defense against Apinun Khongsong from Thailand.”

“Lewkowicz, who took place at the IBF office in Springfield, New Jersey, submitted a winning offer of $ 1.32 million. This exceeded the $ 1.26 million submission from Top Rank.

“According to the IBF rules, the fight must take place within 90 days of the bid or until April 20, 2020.

“Champion Taylor (16-0, 12 KOs) is entitled to 65% of the winning offer ($ 858,000) while Khongsong (16-0, 13 KOs) is entitled to 35% ($ 462,000).”

UK VENUE

Despite the loss of the bidder, Taylor is assured that Sampson will start the fight where the money is – on the Scots home soil.

“The exact date and location are currently unknown. But Lewkowicz says he’ll go to work right away and fix the details. He wants to reassure Taylor’s British fans that they don’t have to see their hero in action.

“It is an honor for me to promote this fight between these two warriors. I want to make it clear that I wouldn’t cheat British fans if they see this fight live, ”said Lewkowicz.

“It will be in the UK or Scotland. Please be patient, I will give you all the details soon. “

Shane’s comment on the wallet result shows the relationship between the McGuigans and Taylor remains tender after the farewell.