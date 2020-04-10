As Trump rails against postal voting, some allies embrace it

President Donald Trump claims without evidence that expanding mail voting is increasing voter fraud. But several GOP officials are moving forward to do just that, reducing one of Trump’s arguments about how elections should be held in the coronavirus outbreak.

While Trump has complained that mail-in voting is “ripe for fraud,” Republican state officials in Iowa, Ohio and West Virginia have all taken steps to facilitate mail-ballot access, following health warnings that voting in person may risk transmission. . of deadly viruses. The Nebraska Republican Governor urged voters to apply for absentee ballots. The Florida GOP president says the party will continue to run a strong mail-in voting program.

The disconnect between Trump and Republican state officials shows the brigade, difficult to turn the president and his national political allies have taken on the issue. Before the coronavirus struck, many in the GOP were warmed to vote by mail, agreeing that it could be fraudulent and even used for political advantage.

But Trump’s tough line appears to be driven by his personal suspicion and concern over his own re-election prospects. Statewide travel mail “doesn’t work well for Republicans,” he tweeted this week without explanation.

Trump’s comments have put his Republican allies in the states in awkward positions to try to defend their practices without criticizing the president. Some say they agreed with Trump, as their actions seem to suggest otherwise. Others suggest Trump was out of line.

It is “disappointing when anyone in leadership” claims fraud, said Kim Wyman, the Republican secretary of state in Washington, who has been voting universal mail since 2010. “When it happens, the public loses confidence in the pillars Our system …

Wyman was part of a bipartisan election group that spoke to reporters on Thursday pushing for congressional money to deal with the virus.

In Iowa, Republican Secretary of State Paul Pate has not directly criticized Trump, but said sowing “doubts about the integrity of the process is as dangerous as voting fraud.”

Iowa will post absentee ballot requests from all 2.1 million registered voters ahead of the July special election. Blob describes the move as a reaction to “an emergency,” adding: “You need to have some flexibility.”

There is no evidence that mail glass fraud is affected. The most important recent case of fraud occurred in North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District in 2018, when a consultant hired by a GOP candidate was linked with an effort to get absentee ballots.

Trump himself requested a mail ballot for the Florida GOP primary last month and voted absent in previous elections. Still, this week he said “voting mail is terrible, it’s corrupt,” and Republican National Committee moves to help state parties block the franchise’s expansion. The effort was most notable in Wisconsin, where thousands of voters had to wait in long lines after the GOP majority on the state Supreme Court barred Democratic governors in recent attempts to delay the election.

But there is no consensus on Trump’s position.

In Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine and Secretary of State Frank LaRose, both Republicans, this week asked voters in the state to send ballots by mail on April 28. The competition moved to virtually all-mail last month as the virus outbreak worsened.

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, a Republican, is calling on all voters to request an absentee ballot for the first month.

In West Virginia, voters will receive mail ballot applications for the state’s top award. On Thursday, Republican Secretary of State Mac Warner told reporters he agrees with Trump that “voting by mail just opens up opportunities for fraud,” but said he believes his state has the necessary protection.

In Florida, where Republicans dominated by mail, state GOP president Joe Gruters also agreed with Trump that the state could not vote entirely by mail. But he added: “The Florida GOP will push vote-by-mail requests and get back among Republicans.”

Wendy Weiser of the Brennan Center for Justice, which advocates for expanding postal voting, said there was bipartisan agreement on election changes needed to adapt to the coronavirus outbreak. But he said Trump’s comments this week were “adding partisan fuel to decisions that should be no-brainers.”

Trump has a history of claiming baseless voter fraud. After winning the 2016 presidential election while losing the popular vote, he insisted that there was widespread voter fraud. He set up a commission to investigate, but is licensed without finding an example.

Each state has some versions of voting mail, but with widely varying rules. They range from systems such as those used in Utah, Washington and Colorado, where all voters automatically send ballots, to Wisconsin, where a witness’s signature is required for voters to return an absentee ballot. In about one-third of the states, voters need a state sanction that excuses their demands.

Trump’s concern about voting by mail emerges from a belief that the practice benefits Democrats. He tweeted that “Republicans should fight very hard when it comes to the state wide mail-in vote. Democrats are calling for it.”

In fact, Republicans in Florida and other states have used mail ballots to ramp up voter turnout among voters, especially older and rural voters. On Wednesday, Trump tried to adjust his argument by saying the postal vote was legitimate for Republican-backed groups like those over 65 or members of the military, but would not be widely available. Trump tweeted that “100% mail-in voting” was vulnerable to abuse and should not be allowed.

In Utah, Trump’s complaint laments Justin Lee, the state’s director of elections. The only frauds the state finds are widespread examples of one spouse signing up for another. The postal system doesn’t hurt Republicans at all.

“People turn out, 90% are using it in a very red state,” Lee said. “I see no problem for us.”