As unemployment rates continue to rise, Cuomo’s administration defends the management of high unemployment rates

ALBANY, NY (WSYR-TV) – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and his top aide have defended the state for the handicap of unemployment over the past five weeks, while acknowledging and understanding the New People’s protests. Yorkkers talk about collecting profits.

In a daily COVID-19 news release on Thursday, Cuomo was asked about the ongoing news reports that were received by unemployed people who could not process their claims.

Cuomo said New York has been “faster, faster than I think in any other state in the country, and the numbers that helped have been alarming. But none of that matters. For someone, the only thing that really matters is that they have to review it, I got that. ”

Melissa DeRosa, the Secretary of State, said most of the previous cases were self-employed, independent contractors, or gig employees, who were not covered by unemployment insurance.

On March 27, the Senate passed the CARES that covers the workers, but DeRosa says that a major requirement for people requesting Unemployment Assistance is rejected by traditional employers.

The state earlier this week unveiled the application process.

But this week, NewsChannel 9 continued to hear from viewers who had been waiting for months or more for help.

This is the type of complaint we received.

I applied for unemployment as an independent contractor a month ago since my job as a contractor was not important and I was trying to do my own by staying home. I have not yet received any confirmation or phone calls. I literally call it a hundred times a day and send lots of information to the Labor.ny.gov website to get any feedback. He says you will get a call within 72 hours but that is not true.

When the company began shutting down in mid-March due to COVID-19, the state’s wireless operating system and computer systems were constantly calculating as new systems could not combine the new figures.

U.S. Labor Force reported Thursday that 4.4 million Americans filed for unemployment insurance coverage last week, bringing the total for the month since COVID-19 hit 26 million.

That eliminates all employment benefits since the depth of the 2008 Return.

