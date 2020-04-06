ASCAP respond to claims that they have “zero funds” left to pay artists

ASCAP music publishers have responded by saying they lacked the funds to distribute to performers because of the coronary virus crisis.

On Friday (April 2nd), company chairman Paul Williams issued a statement warning of a “breach” of payments. He explained that ASCAP “had to carefully analyze (their) cash forecasts and plan for a major disruption to revenue collection and distribution of participants.”

Yesterday (April 5) CEO Elizabeth Mathews shared a statement, which was later shared by podcast producer and presenter of The Dream Jane Marie on Twitter. “So ASCAP only sent out emails, basically claiming that the bank has zero dollars that they can give out to artists for the foreseeable future,” she replied to the email segment.

So @ASCAP just sent out an email, basically claiming it has zero dollars in the bank to give away to artists for the foreseeable future. pic.twitter.com/L9t3pKAkAf

– Jane Marie (@SeeJaneMarie) April 6, 2020

In response, a spokeswoman for ASCAP clarified to NME that they had adopted a “more flexible distribution schedule by the end of 2020 and 2021”.

“The entire ASCAP team is working to ensure that our participants receive payments as quickly as possible, given unprecedented circumstances, while protecting our ability to continue to provide members with the necessary services and payments over the long term,” they continued.

Elsewhere in Matthews’ statement, she said ASCAP “has already been approached by many licensors who are trying to pay less, pay late or not pay at all.” Despite this, she assured that “the distribution of the writer on April 28 will be fully funded, as we expected.”

A spokeswoman also confirmed these statements in an email to NME, explaining that Marie made the “wrong conclusion” from Friday’s statement.

Matthews said it was “the duty of the company’s employees to ensure that ASCAP survives to serve the next generation of creators and publishers,” despite the “tough” situation facing the industry and the wider world.

“We should fight for ASCAP and our ASCAP members, and on behalf of all ASCAP staff, I promise you that we will do whatever it takes to fight for ASCAP and fight for you,” she summarized.

Meanwhile, the £ 5m fund created to fight British musicians has run out of money.

Launched on March 25, the Music Musicians charity now organizes lump sum payments of £ 500 to 10,000 musicians across the UK to help them assess their home costs and other living expenses.

But the demand for musicians has been so high that the charity claims that it has received about one month of calls from musicians asking for help in just one day if the coronavirus continues to spread across the country.