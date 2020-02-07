Ascension Parish is putting together a team to tackle the controversial sewer contract

ASCENSION PARISH – Six people at Ascension Parish were asked to solve a controversial sewage contract.

For months, the local council has been trying to agree on a plan to consolidate the service. Now a team has been put together to find a solution.

“These discussions will be long and thorough,” said Ken Dawson, Interim Infrastructure Director.

Dawson was one of the team members selected to review the terms of a potential contract with Ascension Sewer LLC. Other members include City Councilor Corey Orgeron, City Councilor Joel Robert, City Councilor Dal Waguespack, City Councilor Teri Casso and Chief Administrative Officer John Diez.

“To make a good decision in the community, everyone has to think about everything that could affect the community,” said Dawson.

The local council has been taking up this matter since November. A vote was postponed several times. The agreement would consolidate the sewage system, which Dawson says is necessary to improve water quality.

“In the Ascension community in Bayou Manchac, the streams are already out of order,” he said.

However, there was no solution to the $ 200 million contract that would take 30 years.

“The goal is to step back a second and set up a committee and make sure everything is evaluated,” said Dawson.

The new team is hoping for a decision by the next council meeting on March 19.