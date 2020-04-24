Ascension Parish receives more than 49,000 experience masks from Hanes distributing for no cost

ASCENSION PARISH – Hanesbrands Inc. donated 1000’s of experience masks to the Condition of Louisiana that had been then distributed to all parishes dependent on populace.

Parish President Clint Cointment introduced Friday that Ascension gained 49,060 of the cotton experience masks.

Ascension’s OHSEP distributed some of the protective equipment to fireplace departments in the area, in addition to the mayor.

The masks will be dispersed to the general public beginning Monday, April 27, and will proceed until supplies are absent.

Ascension Parish stated that the masks will be dispersed at the adhering to destinations:

Prairieville Fire Station #30, 14517 LA 73: 5 pm to 7 pm

Prairieville Hearth @ Franks Restaurant – 17425 Airline Hwy, Prairieville: 5 pm to 7 pm

Galvez Lake Fireplace Station 50, 16288 Joe Sevario Rd: 5 pm to 7 pm

St. Amant Fire Station 62, 14337 HWY 431 St Amant: 5 pm to 7 pm

Geismar Fireplace Station 80, 12171 HWY 73: 5 pm to 7 pm

7th District Fire Station 70, 13337 N. HWY 44: 5 pm to 7 pm

5th Ward Hearth Station – Fire District #1: 13192 Airline HWY: 5 pm to 7 pm Metropolis of Gonzales- T Joe Park – Orice Roth Highway- 12:00 pm right until all gone

Donaldsonville – Lemann Middle, 1100 Clay St,: 5 pm to 7 pm

Sorrento – City employees will distribute masks to the residences of all inhabitants around the age of 60 or with specific needs on Monday, April 27.

If there are any provides left on Tuesday, Could 8, all remaining masks will be dispersed as a result of the Town Hall generate-thru window beginning at 9 a.m.

Distribution is minimal to just one bag of masks per car or truck to guarantee provides are evenly distributed. Each individual bag includes 5 masks.

The masks are reusable and ought to be equipment washed with warm water, using only non-chlorine bleach if required, and tumble dried on substantial heat.

You can obtain a lot more totally free masks being dispersed in the Funds Space in this article.