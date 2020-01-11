Ascent companies expect an influx of visitors with the championship weekend

Loading...

GONZALES – Some companies in Gonzales expect a busy weekend with LSU in the national championship.

“We expect to be sold out by Sunday,” said Symmetress Bates, manager of the Hampton Inn hotel in Gonzales.

The Hampton Inn is located off Interstate 10, where visitors will find a number of hotels with hundreds of rooms.

Bates says that all hotels in this area will benefit from the fully booked rooms in New Orleans this weekend, and that their accommodations are only a 45-minute drive from the Big Easy.

“This is New Orleans, but it’s the tigers, and because it’s the LSU tigers, we’ll be sold out,” said Bates.

The dealers in the nearby Tanger Outlets also expect a lot to do on the championship weekend.

“We are likely to make a stopover on their journey,” said Jeanne St. Germain.

St. Germain is the manager of the discount mall. She says the outlet is usually good when big events are taking place in New Orleans.

“We are excited about this,” St. Germain said.

And the activity in the mall is expected to be particularly busy.

“In fact, we’ve just ended our Christmas shopping season and this is going to be another holiday,” added St. Germain.