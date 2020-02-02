Ash Barty critic struck by Veteran Sports Reporter

Veteran 7 sports reporter Jim Wilson has responded to critics of Ash Barty Following her post-game press conference, she said it was “shit” that anyone should try to take her young niece with her.

After her shock, there was a semi-final defeat against Sofia Keninwelcomed the world’s No. 1 reporter with an eleven-week-old niece Olivia clasped in her arms. After the uproar, the boy kept his usual encouragement and said:

“It was a hell of a big summer. I mean, if you told me three weeks ago that we won a tournament in Adelaide and reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open, I would absolutely put up with it every day of the week. I have learned from all the experiences I was thrown into. I loved every minute. “

While many saw the press conference as a sweet moment and a sign of closeness between Ash Barty and her family, some criticized her decision to have Olivia there.

Former double legend Mark Woodforde said she brought the baby with her to distract “some of the difficult questions” about her defeat.

Several other high profile tennis commentators reflected this, calling Olivia’s presence “inappropriate” and “distraction” and so on Weekend Sunrise today Jim Wilson snapped.

In defense of Barty, the seasoned sport anchor said:

“I feel like a hoo-hah with Ash after the semi-final game. I brought her niece and baby in, and some people say it was like a wall of fog or that she tried to blame her loss. What a shit. “

“This woman is a great role model and she hasn’t diverted responsibility. She said she was beaten fairly and honestly. She rarely sees her family, so they are in Melbourne for two weeks (at the Australian Open). I thought it was a nice touch with her niece. “

“Why do we try to find something out of someone who is such a great role model, who carries himself so well and whom we should celebrate?”

He went on to say that Ash Barty is “the real deal” and deserves more respect than some of her critics have shown, and frankly, Amen for it.

Image:

Getty Images / Mike Owen