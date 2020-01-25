Ash Barty named Young Australian of 2020

Ash Barty won a national prize in fighting since 1978 to become Australia’s first single individual champion on home soil.

The 23-year-old tennis sensation from Ipswich in Queensland was named the 2020 Young Australian of the Year.

World tennis No. 1 Ash Barty has been named Young Australian of the Year. (AAP)

Barty was inspiring when she rose to the world rankings for women singles and acted as a national indigenous tennis ambassador for Tennis Australia.

Due to her Melbourne Park campaign, Barty was not in Canberra to attend the award ceremony on Saturday. Instead, Pat Rafter, Australian of 2002, presented her to her in an interview room at the Open.

“All of my values ​​that I’ve lived by and that I try to live every day, regardless of whether it’s sport … all come from mom and dad,” she said.

“It’s about being humble and respectful and cracking it – trying to be the best you can be, and that’s all you can ask of yourself.”

She asked young people to act authentically.