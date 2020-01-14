Ash Barty overcomes the late collapse and triumphs in the second round at Adelaide International

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA – Although 2019 was a breakout year for Ash Barty, who is number 1 in the world rankings, the Australian sees 2020 as an early challenge.

After losing her first appearance at Brisbane International last week, Barty appeared to be fighting Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the final round of her second-round game at Adelaide International on Tuesday.

The French Open winner lost 5-2 in a row three games before prevailing in the 11th game against their Russian opponent and playing the match for the third time.

Pavlyuchenkova gave a backhand on the net to allow Barty the late break, and then hit a backhand for a long time on the Australian’s first match point.

“I think I could find something in the end,” said Barty. “Credit Anastasia, we have always been very close, she pretty much controlled the whole game.”

Barty, who got a goodbye in the first round, advanced to the quarter-finals with the win and will try to improve their starts and goals before the Australian Open starts in Melbourne on Monday.

In other games, second-placed Simona Halep Ajla Tomljanovic defeated 6: 4, 7: 5 and 2017 US Open winner Sloane Stephens 6: 2, 6: 2 against 30-year-old Australian Arina Rodionova.

The 201st rank Rodionova, who had two wins with three sets in qualifying to reach the main draw, was in control from the first game when Stephens lost her serve.

“I was pretty relaxed today,” said Rodionova. “After winning these two really tough games in qualifying, I feel like I deserve to be in the main field.”

The eighth Marketa Vondrousova defeated Tatjana Maria 6: 3, 6: 0 and Maria Sakkari won 7: 5, 6: 2 against the fifth Vitalia Diatchenko.

In the men, Dan Evans defeated Alexander Bublik 7: 5 and 6: 2, and Jan-Lennard Struff defeated Salvatore Caruso 6: 4 and 6: 2.