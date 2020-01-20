Ash Barty returns to win the Melbourne start

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – This is how Barty begins down under.

High-ranking Ash Barty lost the first set of her game in the first round at the Australian Open, where she wants to be the first domestic winner after more than 40 years before beating Leisa Tsurenko 5: 7, 6: 1 and 6: 6 recovered -1.

The slightly leaky roof was closed in the Rod Laver Arena when heavy rain hit the streets in Melbourne on Monday, and the parish crowd was slightly suppressed after Barty lost a first set with a total of five break breaks.

Don’t worry buddy.

The French Open winner “corrected a few things” and Tsurenko won only two games in the next 52 minutes.

“Absolutely incredible,” said Barty of her first match of the year at Melbourne Park’s Premier Stage. “Probably the moment I was most looking forward to in the off-season.”

She only had one day off between her first Australian title win – in Adelaide on Saturday night – and her first Grand Slam match of the decade.

Tsurenko, a 30-year-old Ukrainian in 120th place, had won the only match before and again proved difficult in the first twelve games.

“Look, I think I put a little pressure on early. Made a few too many mistakes, ”said Barty, who is so Australian that her name is used on the labels from Vegemite, this unique Australian food preparation. “I tried a little bit to break up early.

“But I was able to tighten the screws in the second set and run away with it.”

Barty’s breakout season in 2019 started with a run to the Australian Open quarter-finals where the so-called Barty Party was staged.

There are bigger home expectations this time, now that she’s won a major – on sand at Roland Garros – and moved up to number one and finished last year with the victory in the WTA final and a run to the Fed Cup final for Australia.

It’s an impressive run for a 23-year-old all-rounder who took a break from tennis to pursue a cricket career before returning to the tour in 2017, playing golf with a 10 handicap, and exactly her favorite club Richmond in Australia follows football league.

She doesn’t have to struggle with the pressure of playing at home.

“Slams always feel that there is a lot of chaos because there are so many people. It is full of single and double players, mixed players, families, coaches and everyone else. It is just chaos,” she said. “If you can separate that from stepping onto the field, you can do a little better, play a little better, feel a little more comfortable.”

Barty said that she handles expectations better at every Grand Slam event.

“It’s an experience. You have to learn to deal with it, but it gets better,” she said. “I do it with my team. We do it as a team. We love it. We accept it. There is no other way to approach that. ‘

No Australian has won the national title since Chris O’Neil in 1978. For a long time, Australia hoped that Sam Stosur would overcome this drought. The 35-year-old Stosur had to hand this responsibility over to Barty and wishes her the best of luck.

Stosur defeated Serena Williams and won the US Open in 2011, one year after reaching the French Open final. However, the fourth round at Melbourne Park has never been successful.

Shortly before Barty’s opening victory, the 18-year-old American Caty McNally lost 6-1, 6-4 at the Australian Open.

“I think all Aussies would feel it,” said Stosur of local expectations. “Some live on it, others find it a little more difficult.”

McNally got a boost when he saw a big win through double partner Coco Gauff, the 15-year-old American who defeated 39-year-old Venus Williams – a seven-time main champion.

Stosur may not have been able to take advantage of the crowd, but McNally found a way to do it.

“I knew the fans would probably cheer against me, but I just used that as an advantage,” she said. “I only said my name in my head to the rhythm of their cheering, and it actually helped me a lot.”