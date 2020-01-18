Ash Barty wins the first home title before the Aussie Open

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA – Top-ranked Ash Barty prepared for the season’s first tennis major by winning their first title on home soil with a 6-2, 7-5 win against 24-tier Dayana Yastremska in Adelaide on Saturday in Adelaide Final.

The French Open winner had previously reached the final in Australia and was twice runner-up at Sydney International after losing to Angelique Kerber in 2018 and Petra Kvitova last year.

She is now the first Australian to win a tour level title at home since 2011.

Barty only got two points in the first set and broke the serve of 19-year-old Yastremska in the third and seventh games.

Yastremska fought against Barty’s backhand and changed speed and height on the ball.

Barty paused to open the second set, but Yastremska rallied to win the next three games and had two breakpoint chances in the eighth game.

The home favorite saved them both 4: 4 and interrupted Yastremska’s serve in the 11th game.

“It’s incredible. Great start to the new year,” said Barty. “I definitely feel the love out here. I love playing in Australia. I love playing at home.

“It was nice to get the ball rolling this week – I can’t wait to start in Melbourne on Monday.”

Barty’s next match takes place on the first evening of the Australian Open against Lesia Tsurenko in the Rod Laver Arena. Her run to the quarter-finals at Melbourne Park last year was Barty’s best run in her home championship so far. She then won her first major title at Roland Garros and ended the 2019 season with a win in the WTA final.

Yastremska, seeded number 23, meets the Slovenian qualification Kaja Juvan in the first round.

