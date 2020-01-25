Ash Barty wins the Young Australian of the Year Award

Ash Barty has had an incredible year and has risen to number 1 among tennis players in the world.

The 23-year-old was unable to attend the Canberra ceremony because she is currently attending the Australian Open in Melbourne.

Australian Year 2002 Winner Pat Rafter presented her with the award in an interview room at the tournament. She said:

“All of my values ​​that I have lived by and that I try to live every day, regardless of whether it is sport … everything comes from mom and dad. It is about being humble and respectful and getting it cracking – trying to be the best you can be and that’s all you can ask of yourself. “

In a statement on the award, chairman of the National Australia Day Council Danielle Roche said,

“Ash Barty is the number one tennis player in the world, a top athlete and an exceptional young woman who is proud of our nation. Her achievements inspire young Australians to follow their dreams.”

Last year Barty was the first Australian ever since Evonne Goolagong Cawley number one in women.