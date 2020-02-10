Ash: Teenage Wildlife: 25 Years of Ash

Ash

Teenage Wildlife: 25 years as

BMG – 2LP / 2CD / 3CD

Released on February 14, 2020

Ash celebrates their silver anniversary with a carefully chosen collection of more than 50 poppunk classics, including all singles. They sound just as good as 25 years ago, says Tim Cooper.

It is quite a shock to realize that a quarter of a century has passed since Ash burst out of high school in Northern Ireland with their bustling punk pop and self-described “guaranteed real teens” slogan. Such as seeing the children of your friends and relatives when they are adults.

Not quite middle-aged yet, two-thirds of the original teenage trio still go strong together and 25 years seems to be an appropriate moment to celebrate the silver anniversary of their great career.

Teenage Wildlife: 25 Years Of Ash is composed by the band and contains Tim Wheeler (vocals, guitar), Mark Hamilton (bass), Rick McMurray (drums) and – for the duration of her ten-year term of office from 1997-2006 – fourth wheel Charlotte Hatherley (guitar).

It is no respect for the band to say that the biggest highlights are the earliest songs: isn’t that always the case? It also explains why they are spread – unusually for an anthology – over the confusing non-chronological song list of the album.

That’s why we don’t find their exuberant debut single Jack Names The Planets, the song with which they were signed by Infectious Records in 1994, to about two-thirds of the generous 54 songs of the collection. On the other hand, the unconventional sequencing – presumably also the decision of the band – refreshes the experience of listening to famous songs by placing them in a different order.

That should be welcomed, but proves occasionally shocking, or at least surprising, not least when the punky thrash of Kung Fu, with its buzzing guitars and “Uh-uh-uh-oh-oh” chorus comes immediately after a modest new song, Darkest Hour of the Night. On the other hand, this means that you don’t have to worry about waiting for another old favorite, because you know, just like buses, that a new one will be added.

Two of Ash were still in school when they released their mini album Trailer in 1994, with the still beautiful trio of Jack Names The Planets, Uncle Pat and Petrol. Two years later, their own debut album, 1977 – a nod to their inspiration in the era of Buzzcocks and Undertones – was at the top of the charts.

They added second guitarist Charlotte Hatherley for the sequel Nu-Clear Sounds and memorable career highlights include closing Glastonbury in 1997, playing a historic home town show in Belfast (although they actually come from nearby Downpatrick) to the North Irish Referendum to celebrate in 1998 before returning to the top of the charts with the widely acclaimed Free All Angels and a newspaper headline in 2001.

There are a total of 18 hit singles here, including the Top Ten hits Goldfinger, Oh Yeah and the continued anthemic Shining Light, with which Wheeler has earned an Ivor Novello songwriting award; as well as the melancholic, dreamy Sometimes and the recent, rather brilliant, Buzzkill – a hectic, furious return to what they always did best, with two of the Undertones on background vocals – and the gripping punk ballad Annabel.

The collection (on double vinyl and CD) is also supplied in a limited “lenticular” (no, not me too) set of three CDs with an additional collection of 19 rarity songs – Cosmic Debris Volume 2 – which includes cover versions of songs that pay homage to two of their formative influences from the Class of 77 that inspired the title of their debut album.

Without any discernible musical reason (just one obvious marketing reason), Coldplay’s Chris Martin appears as a guest who takes Everybody’s Happy Nowadays from the Shaun of the Dead movie and not Teenage Kicks or a much less obvious one. cover of Carly Simon’s Coming Around, which can only be an improvement.

The album concludes, beautifully, with the extraordinary, experimental 16-minute Tinseltown, an expanded version of the expansive epic with a stream of consciousness lyrics that recalls Underworld’s timeless Trainspotting anthem Born Slippy – originally released as the B side van Orpheus and as a bonus number on the Japanese release of the album Meltdown from 2004.

As an extra the inner cover of the album also contains the sharp script of a tour documentary written by the late Steven Wells, which will be promoted with an extensive tour through Europe and Scandinavia, whereby he visits many of the cities, places and locations previously played by the years.

Ash promotes the album with a series of record store performances in February:

15 Feb – HMV Records, BELFAST

17 Feb – Tower Records, DUBLIN

18 Feb – Rough Trade East, LONDON

Feb 19 – Banquet Records, KINGSTON ON THAMES

Feb 20 – Resident Records, BRIGHTON

Their European tour is coming to the UK in March:

17 Stylus LEEDS University

18 O2 Academy NEW CASTEL

20 SWG3 TV Studio GLASGOW

21 O2 Ritz MANCHESTER

22 Rock City NOTTINGHAM

24 O2 Academy BRISTOL

25 Pyramids PORTSMOUTH

27 The Roundhouse LONDON

All words by Tim Cooper. You can find more of Tim’s writing about Louder Than War at his author archive. He is also on Twitter as @TimCooperES.

More about Ash on their official website, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Hear / watch the new song Darkest Hour Of The Night here:

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries (/ embed)

Related