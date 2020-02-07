Asher Angel goes undercover as a gym teacher on “The Substitute” – Look! (Exclusive) | Asher Angel, exclusive

Asher Angel is completely unrecognizable on his episode of The substitute!

The 17-year-old singer and actor is the star guest of an upcoming episode of the Nickelodeon series, where celebrities are hiding as occasional teachers!

During the episode, Asher turned into three different characters when visiting Garfield Elementary School in Alhambra, California.

Asher shared a exclusive extract from his episode with JJJ, where he caused chaos as a competitive eater in gym classes.

After the day of chaos, Asher turned up at the school, which received a donation of $ 25,000.

In front of AsherThe episode, Rico and Raini Rodriguez will appear in an episode THIS EVENING (February 7) at 8 p.m.

AsherThe Substitute episode airs TOMORROW (February 8) at 9:00 p.m. on Nickelodeon. New episodes are broadcast on Saturdays at 9 p.m.

