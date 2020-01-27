Asher Angel reveals the inspiration behind the new song “Chills” | Asher Angel

Asher AngelThe new song from “Chills” was hardly his single!

The 17-year-old artist revealed that he plans to release another song, but when he heard “Chills”, he knew it would connect with his fans.

“The song came to me and it’s really just connected with me, it really resonated with me. I thought it was cool, I just thought kids and teens felt that, ” Asher spoke to J-14 about the song, which talks about meeting your soul mate.

He continued: “It was cool because before we did” Chills, “we had a [different] song locked for the single. It’s crazy because we said to ourselves, “We have the next single, it can wait,” and I said to myself, “No. I love this song. It connects with the fans, they will love it. Let’s try. “So I went in and recorded it. It was a great session and I was very happy about it … It really connected me – there are times in my life when I feel like that!”

