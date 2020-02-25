Asher Angel Shares Footage From His Turks & Caicos Vacation!

By
David Keith
-


Mon, 24 February 2020 at five: 36 pm

Asher Angel Shares Footage From His Turks & Caicos Trip!

Asher Angel is supplying an inside of seem at his Turks and Caicos trip!

The 17-calendar year-outdated musician and actor shared a new “Day to Day” vlog chronicling his tropical excursion with his family members previously this thirty day period.

In the vid, Asher and his fam strike the beach, go to a h2o park and have a exciting supper jointly.

Asher was also joined on the Turks and Caicos vacation by his girlfriend Annie LeBlanc, but she was not showcased in the movie, a lot to fan’s shock.

Verify out the images Asher and Annie shared from the excursion!

View Asher‘s full Turks and Caicos vlog here…

