Ashlee Eales prepares for pro debut

RINGSIDE 25/01/2020

Ashlee Eales is the tough guy with the sparkling toes who exchanged dancing for fighting.

Eales has his second professional boxing match at Villa Park on Saturday February 8th, revealing that he studied BALLETT and danced thousands of times before discovering scrapping.

“I watched my friend fight an MMA and one of the fighters withdrew shortly before the show,” said the 25-year-old from Nuneaton.

“I always introduced myself as a fighter, so I got in – and hit him!”

“My opponent’s coach said,” If you come to my gym, I’ll give you free training for a year, “and I decided to do it.

“I had a few MMA fights and I won them all through knockout.

“The dream has always been to be a dancer for a great artist. I was a street dancer and acrobat and danced for disclosure at a festival where 250,000 people were present.

“I decided I wanted to have the spotlight for myself – and I knew I couldn’t sing well enough to be at the top of the stage.”

“Dancing was my passion – until I found fights.

After his explosive MMA career, Eales has now switched to boxing.

“I have a job as a safety officer for BT Sport,” he said, “and I spoke to Frank Warren’s brother Robert.

“He told me to do amateur fights and then he would try to take me over.

“I had six amateurs and then Robert signed me on.

“I always thought I was a bit on hand. I used to watch fights on TV and sit there and think,” I could make you. “

“Now I am !”

Eales, who brought Kevin McCauley to the point with his professional debut, hopes to be able to box in front of the television cameras soon.

“I hope to box on BT Sport by the end of the year,” said Eales, who was trained in 2004 by Lee Spare, ABA’s light heavyweight finalist.

“I just have to keep training in the gym – and start taking out my opponents!

“I want to have the chance to show everyone how good I am.

“I have a very unorthodox style and that is why I made so quick progress. I only started contact sports four years ago and I am now an undefeated professional boxer. I think that is because I was a dancer. If I hadn’t been a dancer , I wouldn’t be the boxer that I am today. “