Ashleigh Barty wins Adelaide International for the Australian Open

Barty reached the quarter-finals of the Australian Open last year, where she was eliminated by Petra Kvitová.

Ashleigh Barty won his first Grand Slam title in 2019 when he won the French Open

Ashleigh Barty, world number 1, beat Dayana Yastremska 6-2 and 7-5 to win Adelaide International on Saturday for a big boost before launching her Australian Open campaign.

Barty, who pushed Yastremska aside in an hour and 25 minutes, tries to end Australia’s long wait for a local champion in the first Grand Slam of the year. The last one was Chris ONeil, who claimed the women’s title in the 1978 tournament.

Barty broke the Ukrainian twice to win the first set, but in the second, Yastremska offered tighter resistance to make it 4-4. The Australian broke to go up 6-5 in four consecutive Ukrainian errors and served to seal the title.

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley says that the health and well-being of players, fans and staff are top priorities amid concerns about smoke from forest fires in Melbourne.

Barty suffered a defeat to American qualification Jennifer Brady earlier this month in his first game at Brisbane International, but the victory for the Adelaide title was the perfect way to complete his preparations for Melbourne Park.

She fired 15 winners against rebel Yastremska, who made 31 casual mistakes.

“This is great,” said Barty, hitting the air and hitting the balls in the crowd to celebrate his first home title.

“I thought it was a great fight and I had to do my best to overcome the border.”

“I love playing in Australia, I love playing at home.

“I can’t wait to start in Melbourne on Monday.”

Barty won his only previous encounter with Yastremska in Miami last year.

“Congratulations Ashleigh, it was a pleasure to play world number one and good luck in Melbourne,” said Yastremska.

“I hope we can play many more times in the future.”

Top-placed Barty starts his Australian Open campaign against Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine on Monday.